There are so many myths when it comes to the outdoors and wildlife. Some years back, at Middlebury College, I was at an outdoor seminar featuring a number of speakers, authorities on the subject of hunting, or so we were told.
One man, a noted photographer, somehow strayed from his field of expertise when he told a large gathering that whitetail bucks are so smart they make certain a doe crosses an open field before taking his chance he might be shot. Wrong.
I would assume any veteran deer hunter knows the reason a doe crosses the field first is because the buck that is trailing her does so because she is in estrous. The buck will follow wherever the doe takes him. He is not some coward of the deep woods; rather, his behavior in the time of the rut is all about passing on his genes.
It has been said that, in the fall, one cannot call in and kill a mature tom turkey. Wrong. I heard that nonsense from a fellow outdoor writer, who should know better and wrote once that it was “impossible” to call in a mature tom during the fall turkey season. Those three long beards I called in and shot in October must have been carrying “shoot me” signs that I failed to recognize.
How is this one? The war on coyotes has been raging here in Vermont for years now and doesn’t appear to be subsiding. I once heard a deer hunter tell a crowd of folks at a deer hearing that he looked on as a “10-point buck” was taken down, during the November rifle season, by a single coyote. Ain’t gonna happen. The Eastern coyote is a cunning hunter, it is true. But he is not oblivious. With both hooves and big antlers, the coyote would not stand a chance.
I know this other writer and have for years. He should know better when he writes that you will see a flock of hens together in the fall and that all fall flocks will be made up exclusively of hens.
It is a fact that, often, a fall flock will be made up of hens and the young of the spring. But I have seen many flocks of a mixed variety. Only a month ago, not far from my home, I watched a hen, followed by eight young and two other hens and, right behind the group, was a nice long beard.
Except in the spring, when it is breeding season, all wild turkeys instinctively know that, with numbers and with many eyes, it is more difficult for a predator to find success.
These kinds of myths, of course, are the children of ignorance and sadly get passed on from generation to generation until they become the truth in the minds of many.
The fact is, the challenges of deer and turkey hunting are substantial, as any veteran hunter surely knows. There is no reason to exaggerate those challenges.
So, let us get down to one of the big challenges of the season that is only a week away: the fall wild turkey hunting season opens on Oct. 23.
Any number of birds are taken when hunters, out for ruffed grouse, rabbit or squirrel, happen upon a flock of turkeys. This is legal as long as the hunter possesses a turkey tag. Most of the birds, however, are taken by turkey hunters.
The fall season is a guessing game, particularly when there is a bumper of mast crops. Wild turkeys love acorns and beech nuts. In fact, one big gobbler I shot in the spring maybe five years ago had 78 beech nuts in his crop.
It makes sense, then, to get out there and do some scouting before the opener. I look for mast crops, for sure, but I mostly focus on finding where flocks of birds have scratched the forest floor in search of nuts, mostly beneath the many leaves of fall. You can’t miss these scratchings and, if they are fresh, you can actually follow the signs left by a flock by observing which way the leaves have been turned over. If the leaves are bunched back, the birds are ahead.
Bring your legs, strong legs, if you plan on pushing the woods all day. If you do not find birds or scratching, move on to someplace else.
One final note. The guys I hunt with are all required to wear blaze orange hats while working the woods. The bear and the youth deer season correspond with the fall turkey season so the advice is simple: Wear orange. It could save your life.
