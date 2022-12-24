It is no secret, if you are paying attention to mass media today, especially in the world of TV and movies, it is clear that the American hunter is viewed as some kind of weirdo, a pathetic “macho man” with his feet planted in the past, or as a crazed killer in the present.
The hunter is almost always portrayed as a bad guy in film. That comes as no surprise since it is pretty well accepted that Hollywood is home to liberals who have no affection for guns or hunting.
So it came as something of a shock back in 2017 when I happened to watch the film “Wind River” and came away really impressed with the story and the fact, in this movie, a hunter turns out to be the hero.
The movie, released in 2017, is one of the most riveting motion pictures in memory. In fact, while it was not nominated for an Academy Award (big surprise, right?), it was, in my biased opinion, the Best Picture of 2017.
I’ve watched the film, a well-told murder mystery, three times now and each time I come away with a better understanding of the depressing living conditions for Indigenous Americans on “the Rez” than before, as well as just how well produced the movie is.
But the real wonder of the film is the role Jeremy Renner plays. A U.S. Fish & Wildlife hunter in Wyoming, it is Renner’s job to kill predators — coyotes, wolves or mountain lions — who prey on livestock.
A scene early in Wind River is riveting. A group of nervous sheep are stirring as several coyotes can be seen, presumably about to attack, in the background. Suddenly a shot rings out and one of the coyotes is dead. Moments later, dressed in white camouflage, Renner emerges from a blanket of snow.
After a young Indigenous American woman is found dead, in the snow, miles from nowhere, an FBI agent, played with great talent by Elizabeth Olsen, comes on the scene. Renner is asked to join in the investigation because of his intimate knowledge of the surrounding, isolated territory and he accepts.
One warning here: There is a shootout scene, later in the film, that is terrifying and hard to watch. And it is Renner who really comes through in this scene. The ending, which I shall not give away, is about justice, very cold justice.
Meanwhile, I was channel surfing maybe a month ago and, while I cannot recall the name of the movie, it clearly spoke about how a “reformed hunter” plays the dominant role in the movie’s plot.
In this case, of course, “reformed” means converted, as in going from bad to good because, well, we all know that hunters are “bad,” right?
There are plenty of examples to go around, when it comes to disparaging comments about hunters and hunting, on TV and in movies.
I remember very well an incident many years ago when I was watching “The Late Show with David Letterman.” His guest that night was Harrison Ford, who spoke about the thousands of acres he owned out west.
Ford told Letterman that he was a fisherman “but I don’t hunt,” he said. It should be pointed out Ford was not asked about that fact, he just blurted it out. And, boy, did the audience suck it up, with a big round of applause for Ford. I was stunned at the scene. Ford is a very talented actor (“Witness” and “Blade Runner” are two films that are nothing short of amazing) but I will never forget the fact he was looking for some very cheap praise, with his comment about hunting, that evening.
In any event, hunters here in Vermont are somewhat fortunate. While the percentage of hunters across the country is at about 7%, hunters in Vermont number around 15%. Vermont, at least for the time being, is a state where hunting is understood and is approved by the vast majority of residents.
But beware. The influx of new people from outside the state has them bringing their beliefs along with them. People particularly from urban areas who settle here are almost always anti-hunting or ambivalent about what it is that hunters do.
We must keep the spirit of hunting alive. The best way to bring this about, of course, is to keep our behavior clean, beyond reproach, and to pass the love of hunting along to newcomers and the younger generation.
