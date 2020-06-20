Thinking about, and certainly missing, what life was like not too long ago, I wondered if it might be interesting to recall my life only one year past. But that would not do. Things weren’t going well for me 12 months ago after I had rotator cuff surgery in May 2019. My left arm was in a sling for eight weeks and, for many weeks after that, I had little use of the arm and worked long and hard, for months, on rehabilitation.
Oh, yeah, and lots of pain. In fact, during my visits to the physical therapist twice a week, it was more than a little embarrassing when he would take my arm, work it where I thought I might pass out and, at that moment, realizing that the two women working on their own rehabilitation nearby, were probably thinking, “What a wimp!” I took to calling Mike my “physical terrorist.”
Not only that. The surgeon at the Veterans Affairs hospital, where the operation was performed, informed me there was no way I could get on a mountain bike until the spring of 2020. So, I lost that big chunk of my life, as well.
So we thought we would step back another year, to 2018, and take a look at what life, normal life, that is, was like back then. I went to my monthly planner and here is what I found:
May 3: Turkey hunting in Pawlet with my oldest son, Dan. About two hours after dawn, four toms come in. I pick out the biggest gobbler and, boom, I shoot the heaviest tom turkey of my life. He weighs in at 22 pounds.
May 19: Another first: Hunting with Matthew, he shoots his first gobbler ever. It is a jake bird (one year old) but, by the look on his face, it is truly a trophy.
June 6: Get the four grandchildren off the school bus. I love the look on their four faces when they see Papa waiting in the driveway. (Well, make that the faces of three boys. The oldest, a girl, seems bored by my presence. But I know that this is all a stage, the expected behavior of a young teenage girl.)
June 7: Mountain bike run today: I go as far as Route 30, then turn around and go back. Total miles today: Maybe nine. Have to start increasing the run.
June 8: A Friday. It is poker night with the guys. Six or seven of us meet every week for three Texas Hold ’em tournaments. Not too much money at stake to make it costly; just enough money in the pot to make it interesting.
June 10: I ride the mountain bike a bit farther, this time to the last road before Poultney. Total of about 13 miles.
June 17: Youngest son, Matthew, and I go to Rutland to watch the World Cup on the big screen at the Paramount, Germany-Mexico. Great game, I think Germany advanced.
June 20: Ride all the way to Poultney, distance of 16 miles round trip. I am drenched in sweat by the time I get back. I take about 10 minutes to walk it off, load the bike in the back of the truck and head back home.
June 28: Back to the Paramount for England-Belgium. Yes, another great World Cup match.
June 30: Matt and I take the trip to Foxboro Stadium to watch the New England Revolution play D.C. United. Another great day out with my son.
July 3: Was invited — and quite honored — to read a passage, along with a good group of local people, from the memorable Fourth of July speech by Frederick Douglas at Castleton Free Library.
July 5: Turned 72 years of age. Health is good, according to a physical at the VA in January. Doctor said I was surprisingly healthy for a man my age.
July 13: Off to Maine for a week. I get to fish with my sons and a grandson during the week. But the fishing was slow and, if memory serves me right, we caught fish, but all of them were under the legal limit and went back to the sea.
Aug. 4: We’re back in Maine but this time without the extended family. I get to fish almost every day, and on the third day, I hook and land a good striper. Over 30 inches. The next morning, at low tide, I have one rod out with bait and casting a plug with the smaller rod. After about 20 casts or so, and right in close, a good fish takes the plug and runs with it. I have 10-pound test on the line and, judging by the fight this fish is giving, it could be anywhere from 8 to 10 pounds. But the truth is, stripers have their own personalities. Some smaller fight like the dickens, while bigger fish sometimes put up a little fight then come in as if they were flying a white flag. This striper fooled me. He measures just 26 inches and goes back in the drink.
There’s more, but I am running out of space.
But, oh, what we would give to go back to those days. Now, it is a life of staying in, hunkered down with one or two close family members, only going out in public when food supplies get low, wearing a mask and keeping a good distance and making it a point to get out in nature at least every other day.
Yes. We will get through this. Time will pass and, with great hopes and prayers, we will survive this awful, deadly pandemic.
Contact Dennis Jensen at d.jensen62@yahoo.com.
