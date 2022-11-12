Everyone has that big day, a celebratory day that falls only once a year. For some people, it’s their birthday. It might be a wedding anniversary or perhaps Christmas morning, or the wonderful occasion of the birth of a child.

I can honestly say I honor all of those occasions and more, but if there is one day that brings back great memories and expectations, it is the opening day of the Vermont firearms buck season.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.