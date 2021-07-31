So, the calendar says July 31 and where are you, right now? I mean where are you in terms of your readiness for the coming fall hunting seasons?
Sometimes, the message here is late. I have stated, in the past, serious fitness should begin in September. But that is far from realistic. Most of us have occupations, or have retired, that fail to challenge us physically, on a daily basis.
I worked as a carpenter once for a great teacher by the name of Dan Rost, of Pittsford. I came into his employ with only the fundamentals of carpentry. But Dan, who died some years ago, taught me so much that, a year after I left his job and continued my career as a newspaperman, I was able to build my own home, with my own hands. Dan was almost a perfectionist.
His lesson on the job was clear: Give the customer the best you have, don’t skimp on material and the word will go out that this carpenter is talented and fair.
At that point in my life at the age of 33, I was in the best shape since I served as a paratrooper with the U.S. Army. But even though I had a desk job or was out on assignment, I had a fitness ace in the hole. I dropped, cut, hauled, split and stacked about seven cords of wood each year. That way, as well as keeping busy in other ways on a physical basis, kept me in shape all of my adult life.
But retirement, coupled with aging, truth be told, has taken its toll on my body. I can no longer lift the weight I once did. I tire more easily when working with a chain saw (and always set that dangerous tool down when fatigue sets in) and have the aches and pains common for a man in his 70s.
Still, I have tried to keep fit. Probably my best approach is with a combination of mountain biking in the months between April and October and splitting wood when the time is right.
The two exercises work my leg, back, arms, virtually all of the muscles needed to go into the woods in October feeling fit and confident. You will get as good, or better, a workout when working with firewood that you would find in a gym.
There are, of course, a number of ways to get fit for the coming bear, turkey and deer seasons. Obviously, if you do not heat with wood, it would be a good idea to get yourself to a gym and to work out at least three times a week. Pay attention to strengthening the legs, the arms and the back muscles.
But you can get a good workout on your own, if you have the persistence and stick with it. I know there are days when I wake and, before I know it, I am trying to make excuses for not getting on that mountain bike. Somehow, I overcome that lazy sensation and, without fail, when I finish my 12- or 14- or 16-mile run, I am drained, sweating and overcome with a great feeling, a sensation that I did what had to be done. It is truly amazing what a good workout can do for your brain, for your thought processes. It is a fact that I feel more alive, more complete and more at ease on the days I work out, either on the bike or on the wood pile, than on those days when I do not exercise.
If you are not in good physical condition and you have no health problems, start slow and easy. Get some 10-pound weights, begin walking every other day, starting out with short walks. As the days go by, increase the distance you are walking and increase the reps you can do on a gradual basis. A body that has not been through some exercise will, most likely, fight the urge to get fit. But as time goes by, exercising will become easier and the rewards, in terms of health and conditioning, cannot be overstressed.
Every deer season, and this is tragic, we hear of a hunter who shoots a buck and in the process, suffers a heart attack from the stress of the day. While I am not privy to how healthy these victims are, it is clear that some of them went into the woods in poor physical condition.
So, set a schedule to get into shape, starting now. Bear season is only a month away. Bow season opens in two months. That gives any outdoor man or woman time to get fit for the hunt. Start now and stick with it.
