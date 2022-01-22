Ice fishing can be brutal, in terms of weather conditions. It can be dangerous, if one fails to consider how much ice is below. It can be awfully boring, when the fish aren’t biting.
Ice fishing can also be an experience that makes you realize why so many fishermen return to the ice again and again. They dress for success: That is, they go out in layers. The smart ones know any ice has the potential for disaster, and they pay attention to how ice can shift, how inlets can be a recipe for disaster and, like all fishermen, they know the next big bite could come at any moment.
Ice fishermen come in many different varieties. Some tow their little houses out on the ice and, in January and February, they spend just about all leisure time in and out of their shanties.
Others will set out with as little as a big bucket, two or three jigging poles and a container of those little white maggots.
Then there are the specialists, who focus on one particular species, be it big, toothy northern pike, colorful trout or the perennial favorite, yellow perch.
All of them are ice fishermen — and women — who refuse to sit home in front of the dum-dum box and waste their time. They also manage to bring home a meal or two of great-tasting, prime fish for the frying pan.
How about the opportunity to get out and try ice fishing without a license for the first time? Yeah, but how do I know that it’s my thing? I put up the money and find out it is simply not for me?
Here’s what you should know. The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department works to attract new anglers to the sport of ice fishing by holding the annual Free Fishing Day. This year, the free fishing day will be Jan. 29.
Free Ice Fishing Day is held annually on the last Saturday in January. Residents and nonresident anglers can ice fish on any Vermont water body that is open to ice fishing without a license.
Christopher Herrick, who took over as commissioner of Fish and Wildlife a few months ago, is not new to the outdoors. In addition to ice fishing, he snowshoes, hikes in winter and skis. “I chose to live in Vermont and enjoy doing things in the winter weather,” he said. “I grew up playing pond hockey,” he said in an interview.
Herrick said there is a “social aspect of ice fishing. It’s hanging out with friends, checking tip-ups together, enjoying all of the places outside.”
During a recent “Let’s Go Fishing” outing, sponsored by Fish and Wildlife, he said he saw how newcomers can warm to the cold while ice fishing.
“Out there on Joe’s Pond in Danville, there must have been 25 people … people who have never fished before, moms with their kids and other adults who just wanted to learn. And we supplied them with everything to get started,” he said.
Go to Vermont Fish and Wildlife’s website, www.vtfishandwildlife.com for ice fishing tips and how to learn to safely go ice fishing.
Be sure to visit the virtual ice fishing festival for a video presentation on fish identification, ice safety and how to cook your catch.
Ice fishing is not for everyone. Hate the cold? Stay home. Don’t want to miss the next brain-damaging reality show? Sit back and let your head get dumber. Want some excitement in your life, something that will mean exercise, getting out into nature and knowing that what may come cannot be predicted?
Go ice fishing.
Email Dennis Jensen at d.jensen62@yahoo.com
