While we do not know, at this point in time, what the Department of Environmental Conservation’s final say will be on the proposal to drop an herbicide into Lake Bomoseen to treat milfoil, we know the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has come up with its own recommendation — thoroughly shooting down any plan to treat the lake with the chemical ProcellaCOR.
In a review by Fish and Wildlife sent to Misha Cetner of the DEC in April, the department gave a detailed, scientific rundown of its opposition to the proposal brought by the Lake Bomoseen Association to apply a herbicide to the waters of Lake Bomoseen.
Authored by Shawn Good, a biologist with Fish and Wildlife, the report gave detailed reasons behind its opposition. Early on, it spoke of the unimpeachable worth of the biggest lake within the confines of the state.
“Lake Bomoseen supports high-quality sportfish fisheries that rely on a diverse healthy aquatic plant community, which may be harmed by wide-scale application of pesticide, thus impacting these sportfish populations and the public benefits they support. The pesticide application at the scale proposed presents a risk to fishing as a public benefit.”
Meanwhile, just last week, the LBA announced it has placed its application to use the herbicide on hold until Aug. 1. But here is the real kicker: According to the report in the Herald, the LBA decided “to place the application to treat milfoil in Lake Bomoseen with an herbicide on hold while we gather more information on this possible project from the local community.”
Really? How much “more information” does the LBA need? That decision by the LBA has a lot of people scratching their heads since it has been made clear, on a number of levels, that opposition to poisoning, what is arguably the greatest lake in Vermont, has been overwhelming.
Evidence of this was made clear by the surprising number of folks who live on the lake and who have placed signs, most of which clearly state: “Don’t poison our lake.”
One rainy morning, more than 200 protesters turned out at the Castleton Town Hall, marching with slogans against any chemicals being added to the big lake. The opposition has been strong and vocal. That much is clear. The LBA is not interested in more information. What they seem to want is more disinformation.
Interestingly, the report counters, with science, every argument the LBA made for the use of a herbicide.
Here is one point made by the LBA: “There is no reasonable nonchemical alternative.” And here is the rebuttal made by F&W: “The Fish Division finds that there are reasonable nonchemical alternatives that have not been sufficiently explored in application materials.”
Clearly, this issue will not go away. And it seems that, no matter how much opposition is raised by people in the surrounding community and around the state, the LBA seems set in its desire to pump chemicals into the greatest lake in Vermont.
Let’s give credit to the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department and to Shawn Good, the author of the report. They should be commended for standing with the anglers, boaters, swimmers and lovers of Lake Bomoseen.
The fight against the arrogance of the LBA must continue until it is clear, to that organization and the DEP (which will render any final decision), that this proposal, this madness, must not be allowed. Do not give up this fight to preserve and protect this majestic lake called Bomoseen.
Contact Dennis Jensen at d.jensen62@yahoo.com
