In case you have not heard, the figures for the 2021 firearms buck season were a disaster.
In a number of Wildlife Management Areas, places where high numbers of bucks are usually taken, it was worse than a disaster.
In WMA J1, the kill was down by 42%. In WMA K, the kill dropped 31%. WMA N saw a drop by 27% and in WMA J2 the decline was 26%. Across the state, nine WMA saw increases, while 10 WMA saw declines.
Meanwhile, the total kill for the other deer seasons was also dismal. The archery season was down 28%, the youth hunt was down by 4%, the novice hunt declined 57%, the fall muzzleloader hunt was down 55% and the December muzzleloader hunt declined by 9%.
This is very bad news for deer hunters in Vermont and, perhaps even worse news for the Fish and Wildlife Department.
So how is the department handling the news? Not very well, I’m afraid. While the department insisted that no trickery was on display, I saw and heard some troubling things and a lack of honest facts when I attended the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board meeting last month.
Based on the 2021 Deer Seasons Summary, we know the buck kill was down by more than 10% in seven WMA. Unfortunately, I cannot give you figures at this late date because the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department doesn’t have any. Wait a minute, you could ask. How did the department come up with a percentage of the decline or increase in numbers without having the buck-kill numbers in the first place?
At the Fish and Wildlife Board meeting, when I asked Nick Fortin, the deer team leader for the department, for a comparison of the buck-kill numbers from 2020 to 2021, he said that data was not yet available.
Justin Lindholm, a former representative on the board for Rutland County, attended the meeting. He questioned what went down that night.
“Now, I am no degreed mathematician, but I wondered on the trip back from Montpelier that, if they had the percentage, surely they must have had the actual numbers for the buck kill,” Lindholm said. None of it made any sense, he said.
“What they’re doing, I think, is trying to figure out an explanation for this bad deer year, for the bucks, but they haven’t figured out an explanation yet,” Lindholm said.
Could it be that the Fish and Wildlife Department was embarrassed as well as concerned about the drastic drop in the deer-kill numbers and was worried about the fallout from deer hunters when the final numbers came out? “I think they (the department) were trying to rationalize those figures. That’s why we weren’t given the figures,” Lindholm said. “If you have the percentages, you have the actual figures within 1%, which is good enough to release,” he said.
Several attempts to reach Fortin for comment were unsuccessful.
And there was another strange occurrence at the meeting, it, too, perhaps related to the sad state of deer hunting in Vermont last year.
Lindholm said what he witnessed was, at the very least, unusual and unprofessional. After Nick Fortin, the deer-team leader, handed out a summary of the 2021 deer seasons and then discussed what had transpired in 2021, the 14 members of the board would traditionally be given the opportunity to ask questions and make comments about the presentation by Fortin.
Instead, Mark Scott, director of wildlife, informed the board that any discussions of the deer seasons would have to wait until later, after a moose presentation and a discussion of the forthcoming waterfowl season was held.
Lindholm said the decision by Scott deviated from protocol and said he wondered why Scott interjected himself rather than let the process continue. This was a meeting of the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board, not a meeting of the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. More troubling, by the end of the meeting, the Fish and Wildlife Board never got the opportunity to offer comments, criticism or questions regarding the 2021 buck season.
“This is not the way we do things,” Lindholm said. “I got the feeling, right there, that Mark did not want any deer discussions at the meeting.”
That fact, Lindholm said, is even more distressing, given that four deer meetings are set to begin March 21. Board members attending those meeting, Lindholm said, will not have the information, facts that might explain why the buck season went south last year, to share with members of the public who attend those meetings.
Scott said there was no attempt on his part to change anything about the process at the Fish and Wildlife Board meeting.
“The reason was to focus on moose and waterfowl,” he said. “We could only give them (the board) preliminary results of the buck season. We’re still working on that data now. They are not thorough, not broken down by counties. For us to go into any more detail without further analysis would be inappropriate.”
Scott said the results of the firearms season and all the other deer seasons will be compiled and available at the four deer meetings set for later this month. “We’re going to hear from hunters in March,” he said.
Scott also said the department had nothing to hide. “Nick (Fortin) said it was a rough deer season,” he said.
Every season, there is a decline in hunter participation in the Green Mountain State. I have heard the talk. Too many Vermont deer hunters have given up on their home state and travel to Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Illinois and elsewhere.
The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department has only one option left. And even that option may be too late. It must put an end to the failed spikehorn ban and allow deer hunters in Vermont to shoot spiked bucks everywhere. And it must make a concerted effort to pass along data, data that has meaning to all deer hunters, whether that data is good news or bad.
Contact Dennis Jensen at d.jensen62@yahoo.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.