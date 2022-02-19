Drifting down the Connecticut River in my kayak, I have reeled in fat smallmouth bass on hot July days. I have canoed to the western side of Glen Lake, where the sense of isolation, especially if you get there early before any boat traffic, feels as if you are in some remote lake in northern Canada. Fishing? Yes, but the sense of isolation is more than enough.
Striped bass call to me in the months of July and August. Truth is, before my interest in stripers came to be, some 25 years ago, my entire devotion to fishing was for only one species — the largemouth bass. And my favorite place to cast a line, if I was in pursuit of big bass, was in Lake Bomoseen.
Through the years, the big lake has been good to me, a few friends and my sons. With a little 15-foot Grumman and a light motor, we fished the lake from late June to September. Some of the bass we caught were truly spectacular, and we always returned the big bass, the females, back to the water. As table fare, largemouth bass are OK but pale to the flesh of striped bass, walleyes and winter perch. I have not killed many largemouths over the years.
But catching those big largemouths, well, that is another story. When hooked, a bass of four pounds or more will give you a big fight, one that does not last very long but is memorable. One of the most telling traits of the big bass is that, when hooked, they will often burst right out of the water, shaking their heads to, I suppose, dislodge this thing that has them hooked.
We have also experienced some remarkable days when fishing the deep freeze on this, the best lake in all of Vermont. We fished the Lake Bomoseen Ice Fishing Derby and the Great Benson Derby in years past. Sometimes, we would gather family and friends and have 12 or 13 of us on the ice, including that brutal weekend maybe 20 years ago when we braved 21 below zero on the first day of fishing. We didn’t catch many fish over those two days but we had many laughs, servings of venison chili and venison chops, and a little shanty where the anglers could get out of the deadly cold.
And now. And now? There is a small group of people, who own homes and camps on Lake Bomoseen, who want to “treat” the lake with a toxic chemical, oh, my. It is all about that nasty milfoil that clutters up their docks, tangles around their legs as they swim and can make boating, at least close to shore, difficult.
And the rest of us, those who don’t own property on the lake? To hell with us!
Well, that is what it sounds like. Because we don’t own property on the lake, we really don’t count. But here is the truth: The rights of the people who own lakefront property stop at the water’s edge. Anything that is done to Lake Bomoseen should be determined by the people of Vermont. It is that simple.
This is not the first time the Lake Bomoseen Association has tried to foul things up on the lake. In the past, it wanted to lower the lake in an attempt to kill the evil weed. You will have as much luck with that as you have had with trying to eliminate the Eastern coyote. Here’s the thing: The coyote and milfoil are here to stay. So give up any attempts to kill off both species.
As I wrote a few weeks ago, the Poison People got their way on Lake St. Catherine and Lake Hortonia. I ceased all fishing in both lakes. In fact, I wouldn’t dip a toe in either lake, poisoned by the powers of the few. And guess what? The milfoil returns and with it, more chemicals must be dumped in both bodies of water.
By the way, readers might be surprised at the number of emails sent my way from people who own homes or camps on Lake Bomoseen and who are strenuously opposed to adding any chemicals there.
Despite all we have learned about how various chemicals can harm us and our planet, the doctors of darkness are still hard at work, just as they were with Agent Orange which has caused the deaths of thousands of Vietnam veterans and still carry the poison through the generations of the good people of Vietnam.
Not here. Not in this lake. If you care about healthy water, where your children and grandchildren splash and play, then you should think hard and long about this not-so-simple and dangerous solution. If you care about clean water, great fishing and the future, then this proposal to poison Lake Bomoseen should be your fight as well.
No chemicals, not ever, in Lake Bomoseen.
Email Dennis Jensen at d.jensen62@yahoo.com
