There were a few mornings, mornings back in the day, when I would climb up into a tree stand on opening day of the Vermont buck season for the first time.
In those days, when I would run, not jog, 6½ miles three times a week, it was nothing for me to travel a half-mile or more, in the darkness, climb into the stand and wait for first light.
On this particular morning, probably 25 years ago, I had just settled in, and just after good light, I caught movement off to my right, about 50 yards away. It was a buck with decent antlers, but he was there and then gone into cover in only seconds.
I cursed my bad luck as the buck headed uphill, away from me. I have found, through the years, that one gets very few opportunities in the deer woods of Vermont, and seeing a good buck walk away can be very dispiriting.
Maybe three minutes later, a lone doe stepped into view, just up the hill, about 40 yards away. That is very good news because a doe traveling alone in mid-November is almost certainly a doe in estrous. This is the time of the year, “the rut,” when bucks are actively seeking to breed any doe in heat.
And then, to my sheer delight, a buck was following. I cannot be certain but I am pretty sure it was the same buck I observed just a little while earlier.
I found the buck’s chest in the scope of my 30-30 and squeezed off a shot. The doe fled and the buck dropped in its tracks. The 5-pointer with a good spread was dead in the leaves when I got to him. The thing is, if memory serves me, I have only killed two bucks, over 45 years in Vermont, on opening day.
There were many times that I would spend a long day, sitting in tree stands or slowly, very slowly, still-hunting, and would end the day counting how many days remained in Vermont’s short, 16-day firearms buck season.
Still, in those days when I am convinced we had more bucks hereabout, I would venture forth very confident that, with every passing day, my chances to tag a buck actually increased. That was not simply arrogance; it was, in fact, confidence that I was doing everything possible to find success.
Pre-season scouting, fitness, knowing your rifle’s abilities and pre-season shooting and hunting where you are confident that bucks are around, all will contribute to success. But like so many other endeavors, bringing confidence into the deer woods goes a long way toward success. If you believe in your abilities, and you have done your homework, then all that remains is staying in the woods, day after day, and not giving up.
I have written in the past, and I truly believe this, that Texas Hold’em poker and deer hunting have several things in common: They both require patience, study, confidence and, yes, luck.
I have hunted in neighboring New York for more than 25 years and, while I have killed more bucks in the Empire State than here in Vermont over that span, it was not always easy. In fact, I would generally head over to New York in early November and spend eight or nine days in camp. How strange it was that, on many occasions, I would tag a buck with only one day remaining in my stay. The thing is, I did not give up and did not let my spirits drop as the days passed. Again, I firmly believed with every day that passed, success was near.
I am a lot less mobile these days and only get as far into the woods where, if and when I kill a buck, I will be physically able to get that deer out of the woods. And, as luck would have it, I have two able-bodied sons, living nearby, who are on call if the old man shoots a deer that he needs help with.
So, as the opening day of the greatest season of them all arrives today, be thankful, no matter how young or old you might be, that you can partake in the spectacular pastime known as deer hunting.
Be safe, wear some blaze orange, hunt hard where the does can be found and carry this thought in your head: I can do this.
