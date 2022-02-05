Perhaps two decades ago, I had a long conversation with Tom Evanoika, who owned and operated Tom’s Bait in Castleton for years. The talk centered around the spread of milfoil on Lake Bomoseen and how best to deal with an invasive species that has spread to ponds and lakes across the United States.
Camp owners on Lake Bomoseen and other lakes throughout Vermont have long complained about how the weed clogs their beachfront and interferes with boating and swimming.
Large milfoil-chopping and collecting machines have been used on a number of lakes over the years, including Lake Bomoseen, but that process hasn’t come close to a solution.
There was much talk at the time about dropping chemicals in Lake Bomoseen, to kill the milfoil, and Tom’s suggestion to all of that — with a number of choice curse words that shall not be repeated here — was: Leave the lake alone, and it will do just fine.
Now, there is a proposal afoot by the Lake Bomoseen Association to obtain a permit from the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources to release a chemical into the waters of this lake, the biggest lake within the confines of Vermont, to deal with the milfoil.
But there are people, people who do not have lakefront property, people who fish, swim and boat in the lake, who are saying, “Not here; not in this lake.”
I spoke with Bob Stannard who, in August 2021, purchased a camp on the lake. Stannard, who lives in Manchester and is a former member of the Vermont House, a former lobbyist and a businessman, believes that putting chemicals in the lake is a very bad idea.
Stannard said he first learned about the proposal by the LBA to treat the lake with a chemical about a year ago. “Since then, I found out that the Lake Bomoseen Association is indeed going forward to spray the lake,” he said in an interview.
Stannard said the LBA was pushing to use a chemical called procellacor, but to do so, it would have to get a permit from the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources.
Stannard said he has researched procellacor and found “it is a toxic herbicide that’s only been approved for about the last three years and so we do not know the long-term effects of the chemical.”
“The members (of the LBA) say they are looking out to protect swimming, boating and fishing. But I would argue that if you are spraying the lake and destroying the habitat where fish live, that is the opposite of protecting fish,” he said.
Stannard said there have been reports of anglers catching fish in Lake St. Catherine and in Lake Hortonia who maintain that some fish show degrading characteristics. I spoke with one angler perhaps a year ago who showed me a trout he caught in Lake St. Catherine the previous summer. Its head was a normal size; the body was deflated by more than half the size it should have been.
We already know what has happened to the two big lakes just north and south of Lake Bomoseen. Lake St. Catherine and Lake Hortonia have both been treated with chemicals for a number of years. And because the pesky weed will not go away, Stannard said, both lakes must be treated again and again every few years.
“The spraying of chemicals doesn’t really work because they are spraying every two years,” Stannard said. “When you start spraying, you can’t stop spraying. It’s not a one-time thing.”
While the people who own property on the lake have rights, those rights come to an end at the water’s edge. The fact is, the lake is owned by the people of Vermont. And those people should have the final say about what poisons can be dumped into Lake Bomoseen. It is that simple.
The 70-year-old Stannard says the position taken by the LBA is wrong, scientifically and socially. And he said that a group of concerned citizens have collected more than a thousand signatures from people opposed to any spraying of chemicals in Lake Bomoseen.
In an interview a few years ago, Shawn Good, a fisheries biologist with the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, described Lake Bomoseen as arguably the best place to fish in Vermont, in terms of the number of prime species found there, including largemouth and smallmouth bass, northern pike, brown trout and perch.
“People from around the country come from many miles away to fish and enjoy that lake,” Stannard said. “This is about who the lake belongs to; it belongs to everybody. If people stopped coming to fish in Bomoseen, it would have a very big impact on the region and the state.”
