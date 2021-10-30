These are trying days, indeed. Some weeks ago, I made the decision, one I should have made years ago, to stop watching the news on TV.
It had nothing to do with the last election. But I will say this: I have been very critical of the previous president, and I make no apologies for that. Meanwhile, I lost whatever respect for President Biden when, if memory serves me, in a period of 24 hours, he struck out by (1) bombing Syria; (2) gave the murderous ruler in Saudi Arabia a pass after it became clear that he ordered the slaughter of an American citizen; and (3) despite his promises, he just gave up on the $15 minimum wage.
And guess what? I find I have greater peace of mind by not knowing every stinking detail of what is happening around the world. Yeah, and what control do I have over any of that stuff, anyway?
So, all of this is rolling around in my head as I sit down to write my next column. You could argue that, hey, we don’t really care about your little problems. OK, I get that so I’ll move on.
Despite all of the bad news, news that I have, for the most part, left behind, I still get the news from my newspaper. Newspapers have been in my blood since my college days, and I suppose the true beginning of my craft was the day, back in 1972, when I got to interview Muhammad Ali for the college paper.
The point here is that, thank God, we have the outdoors to drift into and, if the past has any truth to it, I can go there and forget about everything. Everything.
Maybe this goes a long way in explaining my true motives behind hunting and, to a lesser degree, fishing. When I am heading out, in the dark, to that place in western Rutland County during the rifle deer season or when I am seated in my ground blind, not far from my home, the crossbow across my lap, or over to Pawlet, where the turkeys are plentiful and the big toms are far too smart and, yes, even on the beach in Ocean Park, alone, in the dark, the crash of the surf in my ears and my eyes on the end of the two surf rods, I have been taken away from any woes, cares or promises because the focus is on the moment.
I have never had the experience of dreading the next day at work or thinking about bills or how my kids and grandchildren are going to cope with all of the crap out there, when I am afield or on the water.
Every moment I spend in the woods — and I consider this a great gift — is devoted to the task at hand. I am as focused as a barred owl about to pounce on a squirrel. Is that a deer shuffling through the leaves at my back, or is it another pesky gray squirrel? On those bitter cold days during the muzzleloader season, I keep the toes moving in my boots while always, always, looking and listening for what could be the next deer in the freezer.
When a tom is calling back to my hen yelps, I am focused on one thing — getting that long beard close enough for a killing shot. Nothing else, at that moment, matters.
It is true that, at times, my mind will drift on the beach. Maybe an hour or two has passed and not a single tug on that 15-pound test line. But it is also true that any straying from the moment, the distractions of the delicious, come into play when looking up at a vast network of stars on a clear night, the rhythmic crashing of the waves, the sweet, salty air, the carnival of lights 1 mile north where the Old Orchard Beach tourists celebrate the brief summer of Maine.
When you read this, I will be in Pawlet, hunting turkeys, going as far as I can but stopping, often, to deliver a sweet chorus of yelps enlisted to entice a nearby flock. I might find success; or I might not. At the end of the day, it doesn’t matter because I have found the solace that we all need when things get difficult.
But this much I know. The day will bring me peace, solitude and an awareness of the one thing that brings me here: To bring home a good bird for the coming Thanksgiving.
Email Dennis Jensen at d.jensen62@yahoo.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.