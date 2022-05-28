After all those years, we meet Carl on the beach.
It was a number of years ago, maybe 15 years, when I first was contacted by Carl Yalicki. He knew, from my writing, that every year, I spent a week in July and another week in August, fishing whenever I could.
Like me, Carl is a great believer in the striped bass. In the beginning, all conversation took place by email, with the Moretown man asking me about how well the stripers were running up in Maine. Or it was me asking Carl whether the striper bite was on.
We must have conversed online for several years, speculating about when we might be able to fish together, on the beach. It seemed that we could never find a mutual time to fish together; one week, Carl would be in Maine and, two weeks later, I would be there.
I told Carl that, while I had great success fishing at Cape Cod, always by boat, I am a surf fisherman at heart. Yes, the challenge is greater on the beach, and you have to be there when the fish arrive (unlike motoring around in a skiff, looking for fish) but, for me, there was nothing like being out, on the beach, at 3 a.m., with darkness as your only ally, waiting for a hit from a striper.
So a few years went by and still we were fishing chums who never met. Then came that one memorable July morning, while I was out fishing with my three sons. It was perhaps an hour into daylight with dead low tide approaching. Matthew hooked and released a good fish and 20 minutes later, Mike reeled in a fat, 30-inch bass. Since we had only two surf rods out, it became Dan’s turn on one of the 9-foot rods. The tide had turned, and minutes later, Dan’s rod was bent toward Saco Bay.
Dan grabbed the rod and set the hook. Right off, judging by the severe bend in the pole, we knew Dan was onto a very big striped bass. The fish was taking out line and, like a pro, Dan kept the rod up and the line tight. Finally, after some 10 minutes, the striper began to tire. And with a help of a big wave, Dan beached the striper. It measured 38 inches. After some quick photos, Dan marched into the surf and released the biggest fish I had ever seen caught in 25 years out here.
With all of the commotion, I didn’t see the man who approached us until he was in our midst. “Hey, bro. I thought it might be you guys.” I looked at the man a little confused and then he introduced himself to me and the boys, as Carl. So, after all these years, I get to meet the man whom I only knew from words on a computer.
He was impressed with the boys and how they conducted themselves. I was impressed by the man. We talked a bit, and then we headed back to the beach house. A few months later, during the month of September, Carl and I finally managed a trip to Maine, just the two of us. We stayed at a place, kind of dilapidated but sufficient to our needs that Carl had dubbed “The crack house.”
We caught a few fish during three days when all we did was fish and sleep. It was a good time with a good man.
All of this stuff came back to me after Carl called a few days ago to give me the latest report on how the striper fishing was at our usual destination. It was, in Carl’s words, nothing short of “lousy.” Carl also has a new puppy, a retriever, that he is just bananas about.
We talked about stripers and how these great fish have come to dominate our fishing lives. Like me, Carl is obsessed with striper fishing but, sad to say, the fishing has dropped off drastically where we fish — from Ocean Park to Saco.
There are many theories but my guess is, there are far too many fish caught by commercial fishermen. But this could also be a cycle, for striper numbers have fallen off in years past, only to bounce back.
In any event, come July, we will be back at Ocean Park, with the kids and the grandkids. My hope this summer is to see my two older grandsons — the girls have no interest — hook into a decent striper.
And come September, maybe Carl and I will get another crack at the king of fish — the striped bass.
Contact Dennis Jensen at d.jensen62@yahoo.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.