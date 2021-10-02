It was on a beach in Maine maybe 15 years ago when we made the biggest find one can imagine. Well, it wasn’t “we,” it was found by my wife.
We have collected four large glass jars of sea glass, with a small collection of pottery thrown in, over some 30 years of walking along two beaches in Maine. But this was something special.
Strolling along the beach, she noticed something quite not right, lying on top of the sand. Picking up the black object, she could tell that this was the find of finds. The arrowhead, skilled by some Native American hunter centuries earlier, most likely came down from the nearby brook that empties into Saco Bay.
I got to reflect on this when considering the bow and arrow and what that combination must have meant to homo sapiens going back tens of thousands of years. The weapon of early man’s imagination allowed the hunter to get close enough, often in concealment, to bring down large game that surely enabled tribes of old to survive in the harshest of times.
All of this was washing over my brain as I reflected on the opener of the Vermont archery season on Oct. 1.
While I have taken a number of deer with the bow, I never considered myself a truly accomplished bow hunter. But the long archery seasons of over 50 years taught me things about whitetail behavior that would serve me well when I ventured into the woods with a firearm.
Killing a deer with a bow is no easy task. It takes practice, knowledge of whitetail behavior and understanding just how far a shot can be taken in order to successfully kill a deer. Over the years, I went from hunting with a recurve — no sights, only instinctive shooting — to a compound bow and eventually a crossbow, chosen because a rotator cuff injury a decade ago gave me no other choice.
Perhaps the most remarkable aspect of bow hunting is how natural, how peaceful, the hunt can be. The woods are quiet and colorful, the strong scent of pine wafting through the air. There is no sudden crack of firearms ringing down the valley, no rifle hunters pushing the woods, sending the stench of human sweat swirling around the vicinity, nothing but the sweet essence of hunting the woods, on your own and virtually alone.
Hunting from an elevated tree stand or at ground level, the bow hunter’s senses are keyed into two factors: vision and hearing. One moment, the woods are still, with the exception of a troublesome blue jay, that piercing, irritating call shattering the quiet, the sentinel that spotted you while moving, and the next moment you detect brown movement, just into the swamp below you. More movement, more brown and then that movement turns into a deer. Your heartbeat has increased a bit and, suddenly, the beat of the heart is accelerated: A buck, a young four-pointer, is coming out of the swamp and to your left, moving along the deer run you found a month earlier.
That buck passed my tree stand at less than 15 yards. As he moved away, beyond his vision, I raised the recurve, pulled the string back until the forefinger touched the corner of my mouth, settled for a moment and then released. With the buck quartering away at 20 yards, the arrow entered his chest just before the last rib, then passed through both lungs.
I found the deer about 40 yards from the shot, dead in the brown leaves of October. It is quite an experience to come upon a deer whose life you just took. When I was a young man, I cherished whatever deer I took and then went to work gutting the animal and then dragging it out. But as I entered around my fourth decade, I began to better understand what it was I was doing in the woods.
Killing a deer, for me, is not something I take lightly. As I grew older, it became a ritual to first, make certain the deer was dead, and then, before anything else, to drop to one knee, place a hand on the living, breathing thing whose life I just ended, and to give thanks to the animal and for the gift of venison that would come from my efforts.
Truth be told, I now find killing even more of a challenge and not in the sense that it has become more difficult: rather, it is the feeling that, with each deer that I kill, I find myself ever more conflicted. No, I am not in the place where I will no longer hunt. I will continue to go into the woods with the goal of killing another deer.
Years ago, I would hear of hunters who laid down their arms, for good. Frankly, I could not comprehend their decision. But, as I have aged, I now understand the handful of men I have known, skilled deer-killers that they were, who have given up hunting for good.
The urge to kill had left them. For me, it lives on, and only the Master of the universe knows if that Paleolithic drive to hunt, to kill, will one day leave me as surely as the day, long ago, when that young four-pointer drew its last breath.
Contact Dennis Jensen at d.jensen62@yahoo.com
