I will look back on a cold, early November day in upper New York state to let the readers know, if they don’t hunt (no problem here) or if they have never killed the magical spiked buck, what that experience is like.
About an hour into daylight, a deer appears, from the darkness of the cedars, and is coming right in my direction. From the 12-foot tree stand, at the edge of a small clear cut, I cannot see any antlers. Then, moments later, I can clearly see two curved spikes emerging from his head.
The young buck stops no more than 20 yards away and, as I raise my rifle, he is feeding off the edges of wild raspberry. I place the crosshairs a few inches behind a shoulder, touch off a shot and the buck drops in place. My season in New York is over.
Back at camp, after the sun sets, three fellow hunters admire the buck, which weighs in at 118 pounds. That’s about normal for a spiker around here. The next morning, after the guys have left camp to hunt, I will skin the buck, then quarter it, hauling the quarters, neck and rib cage to the butcher’s table, right outside camp.
There are hunters out there who will not shoot a spiked buck, almost always a male whitetail born some 18 months earlier. No problem with that, either. Then we had what at one time was a large majority of deer hunters, men and women who, more than anything else, wanted to drag a legal buck from the woods and could see by the smiles of family members later that day that said, hey, thanks for the venison.
There is another group of hunters who have managed to change the dynamics of deer hunting in Vermont in such a way that we are witnessing a not-so-slow decline in deer hunting in the Green Mountain State. By their vocal protests, and a gathering of the true believers during contentious deer hearings back in 2004, the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department decided to put an end to hunting spiked bucks in Vermont.
The theory was that, by “saving” the many spiked bucks who roamed the woods of Vermont, it would allow for those spiked bucks to survive for the deer season and come back the next season with bigger antlers and heavier body weights. The plan essentially took out about 25% of a normal buck kill by placing the ban on spiked bucks. While Vermont saw a November firearms season that, yes, produced bigger bucks, it never managed to increase the buck kill by any margin. That 25% of the buck kill was gone. The “trophy crowd,” many of whom had access to large tracts of posted land, were thrilled. But the spike-horn ban came back and bit Fish and Wildlife in the place where the sun doesn’t shine.
Weekend hunters, older men and women and those without access to posted land, went season after season without seeing a legal buck. Frustrated, their numbers dwindled and even those talented deer hunters who loved hunting here began to see that hunting in Vermont left much to be desired. They went elsewhere, to Maine, New Hampshire and New York where their odds were far better at filling a tag and, even more interesting, states that did not have a ban on spiked bucks.
Way back in 2004, I wrote that this ban was a huge mistake, that it would reward the “haves” (access to lots of posted land) and punish the “have-nots,” those people who had to find accessible land that was not posted. I wrote that this was one of the biggest blunders Fish and Wildlife made in decades. And, of course, I have heard too many nasty comments from hunters who do not agree with me. That’s not OK. Disagree with me; tell me where you think I am wrong. But when you attack my beliefs with disparaging terms, it only reveals your ignorance.
“You are nothing but a meat hunter who would shoot spike horns every time you could,” one angry correspondent wrote in an email.
Guilty as charged. But let’s talk for a moment about hunting and its place in the evolution of man. Thirty thousand years ago, for us Homo sapiens, life for our species was a battle of survival. We faced frozen landscapes, predators that could carry off a member of our tribe with little difficulty and the biggest obstacle of them all: hunger.
The hunters of the tribe must have been held in some kind of near-reverence for the simple fact that, most of the time, the success of the hunters dictated the very survival of the group. And, yes, they shot spiked buck because that was on the menu.
I guess the big question is, what makes Vermont so unique that it can put in a regulation that bans a certain kind of antlered buck? The answer is, nothing.
A few years ago, Fish and Wildlife made a change to the spike-horn ban, allowing hunters in a number of wildlife management units, primarily in the Northeast Kingdom and those WMU that run along the spine of the Green Mountains, to legally take spiked bucks. But perhaps the strangest aspect of all this is these WMA have fewer deer per square mile than the rest of the state. That means, of course, fewer bucks per square mile. Why did Fish and Wildlife decide it made sense to make spiked bucks legal where their numbers are far lower than the rest of the state, where a ban is in place?
I was stunned on opening day last November. I think I heard five shots all day. Back in the 1990s, when it was normal to see a buck kill of more than 10,000 deer during the firearms season, the first hour of the buck season was, literally, shot after shot after shot. Those days are gone.
And things look bleaker still. I asked Mark Scott, the director of wildlife for Fish and Game, a few weeks ago if the department had any plan to bring back the old days when a Vermont hunter could shoot any buck with antlers at least 3 inches long. Scott said that no change in the spiked buck ban was under consideration.
So, we can look forward to a stagnant buck kill until the number of declining deer hunters here gets even lower. Meanwhile, I am not even certain that bringing spiked bucks back into the mix would really change things. We’ve lost so many hunters. It might be too late.
The only thing that really baffles me is why Fish and Wildlife remains locked into the spike-horn ban. It is one of those mysteries, perhaps a reluctance to admit a bad decision or, even worse, the belief that the spiked-buck ban is good for deer hunters in Vermont.
Either way, I need to begin making plans for hunting out of state. The deer hunting here in Vermont has gone from being a challenge in the 1990s to an exercise in futility today.
Contact Dennis Jensen at d.jensen62@yahoo.com
