I don’t know about you, but there is a method to my morning madness. You want to run some water through a white bag holding that weak coffee or you start the day with one of those K-cups? I suppose that is OK if it’s all about getting that morning jolt as soon as possible.
But some things are worth waiting for. My habit, which goes back at least 40 years, is to go the perk route. Yeah, you have to fill the container with cold water and scoop the coffee into the basket, put it to the flame and wait until it begins to percolate. Then, you wait 10 minutes for the end product. It’s worth the wait.
So the coffee is going and I have about 90 minutes until daylight. Today is the next to the last day of the firearms buck season and, at press time, no big, brown body of a buck is hanging from the old hemlock at the far end of the driveway.
This may sound strange but I am not all that concerned about the lack of success. My hunting during the 16-day firearms season has been limited due to recent surgery — I still cannot get to the places where I have had success in the past — and a lack of interest in getting out there. Hey, it is difficult to hunt, to move about, with a backpack, a rifle and a cane.
I should say I was a bit surprised by the fact that I heard only three gunshots during the morning of the second day of the season. It will be interesting to see what the final buck kill will be this November but it is clear to me that: (1) the number of hunters seems to drop with each passing year; and (2) it is my guess hunters no longer get back into the woods as they once did.
It is clear that technology has made our lives much easier and safer but the so-called technological advances in deer hunting have turned the pursuit into something almost bordering on the obscene: Four-wheelers (those used by hunters who are not disabled); trail cameras; makers of camouflaged clothing that strongly suggest the wearer will be scent-free (impossible); cover scents that can never cover the stench of human sweat; those outdoor TV shows that show you just how easy it is to kill a massive buck. All of this and more do a disservice to the concept of deer hunting. The young generation of deer hunters — at least most of them, I fear — will never know the thrill, the discovery, of walking miles through big woods, looking for buck sign and then planning a hunt based on what you have observed.
Yes, I know I sound like some old fogey who cannot accept what is new; guilty as charged. But back to deer hunting and what has changed, for this hunter.
I am certain that, when 2023 comes around and I can get moving as I once did, my fervor for the hunt will be charged anew. I expect to climb those ridges where I have hunted, out in western Rutland County, for years and work my tail off and put some venison in the freezer.
For now, however, we must take it slow. A bad fall in the slippery, snowy woods could put an end to my deer hunting for good. So we will take it easy; we will get in the woods when it is convenient and not hunt as if this is the last deer season of our life.
The nine-day December muzzleloader season comes to a close tomorrow, a final shot for those Vermonters who have yet to drag a deer from the woods.
Meanwhile, it might be a good time to think what to give to that special outdoor person, at Christmas. If you are thinking of something really special, like a shotgun or rifle, it would be wise to talk to that sporting person about the particular firearm they have in mind. Better still, take them along and let them pick out precisely what they want. Yes, it takes away the spirit of surprise but it also eliminates the potential disappointment of getting the wrong weapon.
