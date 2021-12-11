Wait, but is this recyclable?
A few weeks ago, I wrote a story about plastics recycling, and while it answered lots of questions, it raised a few more for me, too. Namely, with the holidays looming near, they were: What about wrapping paper, is that recyclable? What is the most environmentally-friendly way to wrap a present? And do I need to take every scrap of tape off of a box before putting it in the recycling bin?
When I interviewed Michele Morris for that story, I was surprised to learn plastics do not make up the bulk of what’s coming into our state’s recycling facilities despite what we hear in the news about plastic. Instead, it’s cardboard and paper that do. Combined, these two waste streams make up about 70% of the material, by weight, coming into Williston’s recycling facility.
Equally surprising to me was this number has not gone up in recent years. While there has been a dramatic increase in the global demand for cardboard, in particular, as more people are sitting at home and shopping online during the pandemic, this has not translated into a corresponding rise in Vermont’s cardboard waste stream.
Joe Fusco, with the waste management program at Casella Waste Systems, agrees it’s surprising, but confirms what they are seeing — or not seeing, rather.
“Anecdotally, instinctually, you would say we’re all stuck at home online shopping” and there must be more cardboard entering the waste stream, Fusco says, “but right here,” he says of Rutland’s facility, “there’s no spike.”
There is no data to explain this lack of an increase, but Fusco does speculate it could be due to a few things, like increased frugality during the pandemic, a downturn in the economy, and supply chain issues.
“There is, however, a little bump every year around the holidays,” he says, and that’s to be expected as families and friends exchange cards and gifts. For the first two weeks of January, every year, the Rutland facility experiences a slight increase in the amount of cardboard, paper cards and wrapping paper coming into the sorting facility.
This trend, or lack of one, was confirmed by Brian Sales and Morris, who work for two of the state’s waste management districts, in Rutland and Chittenden counties, respectively.
“Casella Rutland MRF (the sorting facility) has been running average or just slightly above, projected incoming materials budget for 2020 and 2021,” said Sales by email. He said that, yes, the volume of fiber, which cardboard and paper are made of, has increased as people are buying more online. But that has not translated into increases in what he called “outbound fiber,” in the past two years at the recycling facility in Rutland, where about 60% of the material that enters is paper and cardboard.
Emma Stuhl, with the Vermont Department of Environmental Conservation, puts it another way: “From 2015-19,” she wrote by email, “Vermont’s fibers recycling (paper and cardboard) numbers have remained fairly consistent. It takes a long time to process the state’s data so these are our most current numbers.”
“We know,” she adds, “cardboard has been in high demand.”
“Demand for cardboard is definitely up,” concurs Morris, and she points to industry journals for this information. “It’s fueled by the ‘Amazon effect’ or ‘Walmart effect,’” she explains. All of those container ships stacked up at shipping ports are full of cardboard, she points out.
Nationally, to respond to this increased demand, the recycling industry is seeing a reinvestment in paper mills, including reopening plants that were shuttered and expanding existing plants, to be able to process more recycled waste into new fiber products.
In Vermont, our recycled cardboard and paper is sold to domestic and international buyers. It goes into a machine called a “pulper” where hot water is added to it to break it down into fibers. These fibers are put into rolls, and those rolls are sold to manufacturers to be made into new items like pizza and cereal boxes, frozen food containers and new corrugated cardboard packaging.
Overall, says Morris, cardboard and paper are easier to deal with at the sorting facilities than other containers. Still, there are a few ways we recyclers can help make that process smoother, which ultimately means more fiber gets recycled.
“If a box is more tape than cardboard, then no, we can’t market that,” she says of recycling cardboard boxes. “Our goal is to sell as clean of a product as we can.”
When it comes to tape, she says it’s important to get the bulk of it off, “but we still want it, even if it’s got tape on it,” she explains.
As the holiday season gets underway, Morris and Stuhl have some tips for recycling waste from shipping, entertaining, takeout and gifting:
— Wrapping paper and tissue paper are recyclable, as long as they don’t have glitter, and as long as the wrapping paper doesn’t have a plastic coating. “You can sort of tear and stretch the paper to see if there is a plastic film on it,” says Morris. But when recycling wrapping paper, she says, do try to remove as much tape as possible.
— Don’t forget about reduce and reuse: When it comes to wrapping gifts, ask yourself if you really need to use paper. Instead, look for items that can have a second life, after they serve as wrapping paper, or something that has value beyond simply wrapping a gift. Morris suggests looking online at places like Pinterest to get ideas: “Get creative with something you have around already,” she says.
— Instead of bows and ribbons, think about pine boughs, string or other natural, reusable or recyclable materials.
— Choose wrapping paper with recycled content. “This closes the loop,” says Morris. “It creates demand for recycled products.”
— If you’re sick of all of the holiday cooking and looking for some takeout, make sure to recycle only the containers that are clean and truly recyclable. “The biggest challenge recycling facilities like ours have,” says Morris, “is when people don’t stop to separate things out. We want your paper bag, but not your balled up foil and half-eaten fries. Take a minute and dump those things out first.”
— If you’re entertaining, note that paper cups have a coating to make them waterproof and are not recyclable. Napkins and paper towels aren’t recyclable either, because these products have very short fibers that can’t be made into much else, so they’re at the end of their lifespan as fiber products. There are reusable options, like cloth napkins and paper towels, and sometimes these paper products can be composted.
To learn more, Stuhl says go online to your solid waste district or town’s website to find an “A-Z Guide” to what is recyclable, where. People can also get information, she says, by calling their solid waste district or town, from the Department of Environmental Conservation’s website, or by contacting DEC directly.
Sarah Galbraith is a freelance journalist who lives in Marshfield.
