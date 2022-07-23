This is the time of year when wild parsnips are in full bloom. They stand anywhere from 2 to 6 feet tall, and are topped with tiny flowers facing upward and arranged in a flat cluster called an umbel. The blossoms are similar to those on Queen Anne’s lace, but yellow.

Avoid wild parsnips because you can get terrible burns from the sap of this plant. When the sap on you is hit by bright sunshine, most people develop painful blisters. This is unfortunate, as this common plant is spread by seed, often creating large patches in fields and along roadsides. If you get sap on you, wash it off with soap and water immediately, cover the area, and stay out of direct sunshine for 48 hours.

Henry Homeyer's website is www.Gardening-Guy.com. He is the author of four gardening books. You may reach him at henry.homeyer@comcast.net.

