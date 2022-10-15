Back in the 1980s, the Dartmouth Film Department showed a film by Les Blank called, “Garlic Is as Good as 10 Mothers.” It was shown in “Smell-o-Rama.”

Cooking garlic smells were mysteriously introduced to the air system, filling the 900-seat auditorium with the delicious odor of roasted garlic. I attended, and loved it all. Just for the record, my one mother was better than garlic — but I love garlic, too, and plant plenty of it.

Henry Homeyer's website is www.Gardening-Guy.com. He is the author of four gardening books. You may reach him at henry.homeyer@comcast.net.

