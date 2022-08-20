Biennials are some of the least-planted flowers we can grow. Why? The year they are planted by seed, they generally do not flower. They only have a clump of low-growing leaves. The second year, they send up a flower spike, bloom and then die.

That’s right. They have done their job of producing seeds and then die. Gardeners prefer quick-blooming annuals or long-lived perennials. Biennials are the least-favored puppies of the litter.

Henry Homeyer's website is www.Gardening-Guy.com. He is the author of four gardening books. You may reach him at henry.homeyer@comcast.net.

