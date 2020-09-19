Sparkling clean, sterilized Mason jars stand at attention in Judy Hurd’s kitchen in Newport Center, where the dairy farmer and retired Vermont state employee preserves more than 20 types of fresh foods. Her method is highly organized: she removes every single thing from her counters, using the kitchen table as needed to hold wayward appliances, so she can create a careful assembly line out of the jars, sterilized lids and preserves, as they head into a pressure or water bath canner, depending on the recipe. The high heat and pressure create a vacuum seal on her jars to ensure her jams, relishes and vegetables will be safe to eat all winter long.
Judy has been canning for 40 years. “I married into it,” she says with a chuckle. Her husband was one of six children, and her mother-in-law canned food to feed her family, and then taught the newlywed to do the same.
“In our first year of marriage, we made two large investments: a rototiller and a pressure canner,” she adds. Both have become critical parts of their kitchen, as they bring fresh green beans, corn, cucumbers, tomatoes, berries and more from their garden into recipes and jars. Though she doesn’t necessarily make each recipe every year, her list of preserves is impressive: applesauce, apple butter, beets, pumpkin butter, corn relish, sweet pickle relish, zucchini relish, sweet and dill pickles, tomato puree and stewed tomatoes, pears, peaches and apple pie filling. She’s learned over the years not to do it all in one day but rather, she does a little bit at a time all throughout the growing season.
The best ways to learn how to can, which following a specific recipe and exact cooking directions is critical for safety, are to have an experienced canner teach you, as Judy did, or turn to one of several print or online resources. Top favorite resources among experienced canners are the Ball Mason Jar canning website called Fresh Preserving, Ball’s annual canning guide and the USDA’s Complete Guide to Home Canning, with new editions produced each year to be current on safety protocols. Another option is the Extension Service at any agricultural state college, such as at the University of Vermont.
Following precise recipes produced by experienced food preservation experts, including safe methods for preparing the food and sealing the jars, is important for food safety, because it is possible for bacteria to grow in sealed jars of preserved foods. Some strains can simply cause digestive upset, but others, such as bacteria that causes botulism, are highly deadly.
“It can be very dangerous,” says Omar Oyarzabal, a food safety specialist in UVM Extension’s food safety program. Whether you are a food manufacturer or home cook preparing your own preserves, he’s the one to call, he explains in a delicious Italian accent. “There are several biological agents that can actually kill us.”
The history of food preservation has been a lot of trial and error, since there was no scientific method around food safety until relatively recently, in about the last 150 years. Refrigeration, for example, was not very common even in the 1940s.
“That’s just two generations back, our parents were living in those years,” points out Omar.
At that time, people ate a lot of preserved food, plus seasonal foods, but food storage was often short-term. The military brought about the use of aluminum cans for longer-term food storage, and pasteurization was a new concept driven by a wine industry that wanted their products to last longer on the shelf.
“The concept of germs only came about very recently,” adds Omar. “But now we have access to food our grandparents didn’t even dream about. And we have better knowledge now.”
For safety when canning, Omar draws a strong underscore to the advice of seeking expert guidance, like the USDA guidebook or reaching out to Extension Service staff like him. Importantly, he says not to turn to sources like Facebook or YouTube users for recipes or canning methods.
While those can be places to get inspired to try canning, Omar says, “My fear is always that people get stuck with Facebook and YouTube. As much as you can find good info, you can find a bunch of crap.” He recommends canners go beyond those places for real know-how and safe practices.
While canning is an age-old kitchen endeavor, home cooks are turning in record numbers to food preservation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Fears of food shortages, combined with more time at home, have led to many trying canning for the first time and in turn, this dramatic and unplanned uptick in home canning has led to equipment shortages across the country. Both newbies and people who have been canning for decades, including Judy herself, are having a hard time finding jars and lids, in particular.
Along the same food preservation story line, chest freezers have been on backorder since April. But for those who have the freezer space, putting fresh produce on ice is another option, without the serious know-how required for safely canning.
Back in Judy’s kitchen in Newport Center, many of her vegetables go in the freezer, like corn, green beans, broccoli, cauliflower and kale for winter soups. Plus, she has a root cellar for potatoes and winter squashes.
All the effort is worth the reward: “I really enjoy doing it, it’s fun to do,” she says. For Judy, as for many who can their own preserves, there is a satisfaction in being ready for winter. “It’s a nurturing thing to do,” she adds. “And I enjoy eating it, too.”
