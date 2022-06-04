Memorial Day weekend marked the opening of Vermont’s state park and historic sites, and also the state’s Long Trail, which travels the spine of the Green Mountains, plus its associated side trails. In all, these trails, which are managed by the Green Mountain Club, total 500 miles.
The trails remained closed until the holiday weekend to allow for snow to melt and mud to dry out before an estimated 200,000 people visit the trail system this year. The GMC, which is 112 years old this year, is a private nonprofit in Waterbury that is dedicated to maintaining and protecting Vermont’s historic Long Trail, the Appalachian Trail in Vermont, and the Kingdom Heritage Lands trails in the Northeast Kingdom.
This year, hikers will notice a few large trail projects, says Keegan Tierney, the director of field programs with the GMC, including at Stratton Pond, just outside Manchester, and the western side of Camel’s Hump, where the Burrow’s Trail climbs from Huntington to the summit. In addition, GMC staff and volunteers will complete a multi-year effort to replace all pit privies — that is, outdoor bathrooms — with moldering composting privies, a far better system for waste management on the Long Trail.
At Stratton Pond, GMC will add a new overnight shelter on the far side of the pond, relocating several sections of trail, and adding new tenting platforms. On Camel’s Hump, the Burrows Trail project is the largest project for GMC staff and volunteers this year. Currently, explains Tierney, the trail is a “classic New England fall line trail” that takes hikers straight from the parking area to the summit with very little in the way of switchbacks or easy grades.
“People love the challenge, and they love getting straight to the top,” says Tierney of the trail’s current layout, “but the issue with that is, it’s not a sustainable tread pattern.” With increased severe storms and rain water, plus increased use, the steep trail is eroding away. Tierney says, on average, the Long Trail saw a 35% increase in use in 2020 across the trail system as more people headed outdoors during the pandemic, but certain sites have seen even larger increases than that. One tenting site on Camel’s Hump, for example, saw a 125% increase in use in 2020.
To make these improvements, the GMC is fairly limited by surrounding natural areas and a long-term study area that limits the opportunity for relocations on Camel’s Hump. Instead, GMC staff and volunteers will upgrade the tread pattern to better withstand the increased use and to shed rain water more easily. This will mean adding features like water bars on the steepest inclines, and also features like check steps, which are a repeating pattern of one step up followed by two steps forward, and check dams, which control the movement of water by preventing it from entering the surface of the trail.
Hikers heading up the western side of Camel’s Hump this summer will be able to see some of the work in progress. “On any given day in the summer,” says Tierney, “a hiker might see one or two work sites,” and depending on the location, there might be some short detours. But everything will be clearly signed.
Tierney says it will take a GMC crew working full-time throughout the full hiking season to complete this year’s work, plus volunteers and crews from other trail-minded organizations, like the Vermont Youth Conservation Corps and the Northwoods Stewardship Center. They are hoping to also have crews visit from Americorps and the Civilian Conservation Corps.
In addition to professional work crews, Tierney says there will be several volunteer work days to help complete the project, and hikers and supporters are encouraged to volunteer, whether through engaged membership in the GMC or by showing up for trail work days. This work would not be possible, says Tierney, without the organization’s 9,800 members and more than 1,000 volunteers.
Tierney adds, “We only survive by the good time that volunteers put in.”
For those looking to head out on a hike during the remaining weeks of late spring, GMC urges hikers to plan carefully with special early-season hiking tips:
— Let someone know where you’ll be hiking and when you plan to return.
— Pack warmer layers and traction for mountain tops, as summits may still have snow and Vermont’s weather can change quickly.
— Prepare to walk straight through mud and puddles to avoid damaging the surrounding vegetation; waterproof boots are a great start.
— GMC has a busy season of trail work planned, so please use caution around active work areas, including Camel’s Hump and Stratton Pond.
— Carry a map and know which trailhead you need to return to. Cellphone reception is spotty on many trails.
— Pack out your trash, food, dog waste and gear to help protect Vermont’s special places.
— Have a backup plan when parking lots are full. Taking the trail less traveled is less impactful to the trail environment and offers new views for trail users. Check websites and apps like Trail Finder for nearby hikes.
Hikers can connect with GMC from anywhere by calling, emailing or messaging us on social media for timely, personalized hiking advice. Hikers can also stop by the Marvin B.Gameroff Hiker Information Center on Route 100 in Waterbury Center, or the volunteer-run Barnes Camp Visitor Center in Stowe, staffed Friday-Monday, for in-person advice.
