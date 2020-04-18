Quitting during this pandemic may not only save your life, it is the best thing you can do to improve your health, and you might also protect someone else’s life. Tobacco smoke and vaping damages lungs where this virus does its harm.
Let’s try to look at this as an opportunity to quit. As a tobacco-treatment specialist, people often ask me in a joking manner if I can lock them away for a few weeks so they can quit smoking, or how can they prevent themselves from going out and buying cigarettes.
You probably know that due to social distancing, you shouldn’t be going to the store for unnecessary trips — like to buy cigarettes. The hand-to-mouth action of smoking means that people who smoke may be more vulnerable to COVID-19, as they are touching their face and mouth more often. People who smoke or vape also cough more, and we know that increases spread of this virus to others.
There is growing evidence to suggest that people who smoke are more severely impacted by COVID-19, because smoking damages the lungs, so they don’t work as well. Having any lung disease such as COPD, asthma or emphysema makes you at greater risk because it attacks the lungs. When someone’s lungs are exposed to infections, the effects of smoking or vaping are much more serious than among nonsmokers.
Smoking and vaping effects the immune system, which is needed to fight illnesses. Quitting helps build your body’s natural ability to fight infections including COVID-19. When you stop, within 1 to 2 days, the oxygen levels in your body will improve and your blood pressure and pulse reduce to a healthier level. The cilla, which are found in the airways, clean and protect your lungs. Cilla become paralyzed and do not work well when one smokes. Within a week of not smoking or vaping these cilla wake up and help protect you from lung infections. All these things are good defenses against coronavirus.
Medications like nicotine replacement therapy (NRT) can help to reduce cravings and manage withdrawal symptoms. NRT helps most people who use it. Most insurances will cover nicotine replacement products with small or no copays. You can call your health care provider to put in a prescription for you. Free NRT and phone support from 802 QUITS, 1-800-QUIT-NOW When combined with phone support from, these medications give people the best chance of successfully quitting.
Practice these quit smoking and vaping tips called the 4Ds:
— Deep breathe. Increase your relaxation, breathe in through the nose and out through the mouth. Practice throughout the day. Not only does this help with a craving, but it’s a stress reduction skill.
— Drink water. Make sure you drink water throughout the day. Flush the nasty tobacco chemicals from your body. Keeping your mouth moist is important to protect your body from this virus, too.
— Delay the craving. I promise you the craving will pass within a few minutes.
— Do something. Get up and do something else. Move a muscle, change a thought. It does help.
This week’s Health Talk was written by Sarah Cosgrove, Community Health Team, CHT education coordinator with Rutland Regional Medical Center.
