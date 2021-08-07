Workplace stress is highly personal. Some people thrive in fast-paced jobs, such as emergency room nurses, police officers, EMS and firefighters. These are stressful jobs where making a mistake can put people’s lives at risk.
The rest of us likely wouldn’t last a day in such high-pressure environments. But that doesn’t mean our jobs are less stressful. Every job has its own kind of stress. There could be short deadlines, endless paperwork or the occasional angry customer. Or there might be meetings that drag on for hours, putting everyone even more behind. All can cause stress.
In other words, it’s not just the job that creates stress. It’s also the way a person responds to the pressures and demands of each workplace that makes them stressed.
Not surprisingly, people respond to stress differently. The way they respond depends on their personality and their workplace culture.
Short-term effects of stress include:
— Headaches.
— Shallow breathing.
— Trouble sleeping.
— Anxiety.
— Upset stomach.
Long-term constant stress can increase the risk for:
— Heart disease.
— Back pain.
— Depression.
— Lasting muscle aches and pains.
— A weakened immune system.
Stress also can affect your mind. It can impair your ability to focus and your imagination. Stress also increases the chance you’ll make mistakes because you’re not thinking clearly. Constant stress can affect your emotions and behavior. It can make you grouchy, impatient, less excited about your job and even depressed.
What to do about work-related stress:
Check reality — When you’re in a high-pressure situation, examine your train of thought to see if it’s adding to the stress you feel.
Manage your time — Start each day by making a to-do list of tasks. Prioritize according to tasks you must do, those you would like to do, and those that can wait.
Take a break — Mini-breaks where you stretch your shoulders, back and neck can provide physical stress relief and help reduce mental stress.
Be realistic — Stop promising to do more than you can handle. Be polite as you say, “With the workload I have, I can’t take on more at this time.”
Eat a healthy diet and exercise regularly — A healthy diet rich in whole foods, fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean protein may reduce stress. Having lots of caffeine, sugar, and alcohol can increase it.
Communicate — Talking with a family member or friend outside of work about the issues that cause your stress at work can help you put things in perspective. Explore solutions and ways to cope together.
Get help — If you’ve tried these self-help methods but continue to be highly stressed, get help. Talk with a mental health provider who specializes in stress management.
Today’s Health Talk was brought to you by Rutland Regional Medical Center.
