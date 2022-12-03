The lizard-like creature boldly parades across the forest floor, its bright orange skin a warning to potential predators: Just try and eat me — it will be more trouble than it’s worth!
The creature steadily marches over rocks, downed trees — virtually anything in its path. Except to stop moving briefly when a photographer moves close to take a photo, he strides forward with what looks like a strong sense of purpose or confidence.
Meet what I jokingly call the “Green Mountain Komodo” — more commonly known as the eastern newt, or in its terrestrial juvenile stage, the red eft.
After hatching in water and initially breathing with gills, the eastern newt transforms into a miniature dragon-like animal — hence the Green Mountain Komodo nickname — and a landlubber.
Ranging from about an inch to 3 or 4 inches in length, its neon-orange skin dotted with a series of red dots on its back and big, golden eyes that bulge from its face, the red eft is a salamander, not a lizard, and it cuts a bold path wherever it goes.
From forests of evergreens or hardwoods to the edges of water, red efts can be found across Vermont and the Northeast — and looking for them makes for a fun game when hiking from spring through fall. They are seemingly everywhere.
Recent hikes, from heavily-used mountain trails to city parks to lonely paths that see few visitors, turned up gaggles of red efts, which stand out from barren undergrowth in early spring, the brown, worn paths of summer, and the moss and lichen that cover rocks and tree roots all year. They can be harder to see this time of year, when the forest floor is ankle-deep in leaves, but that makes finding them that much more fun.
Red efts are especially active after a rain but even on sunny days, they can be found crossing trails in the never-ending hunt for their next meal. At risk of becoming a meal for birds and other animals themselves, their bright color carries a warning: The red eft uses a neurotoxin as a defense. That beautiful skin color is a stop sign for would-be diners.
A few years ago, I photographed a red eft up close, and posted a picture on Facebook, calling it a Green Mountain Komodo. A friend from North Carolina commented on it, and was shocked that we had giant lizards in the Green Mountains.
I told her the truth, of course, but the nickname stuck, and I’ve been searching for Green Mountain Komodos ever since.
Steve Costello is a former Rutland Herald and Times Argus reporter and editor and GMP executive, now retired and focused on wildlife photography. He writes occasionally for both newspapers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.