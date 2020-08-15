Ospreys, a species once endangered in Vermont but now flourishing, have hatched and fledged young for the 23rd straight year on a man-made platform on the southern side of Lake Arrowhead in Milton.
The platform, installed at the behest of local resident Meeri Zetterstrom and replaced twice since due to rot and decay, is now home to two adult ospreys and two fledglings that have started flying over the past few weeks — at about eight weeks of age.
After seeing their parents fish, the young birds have quickly learned to catch small fish on their own, using a combination of spectacular eyesight, powerful wings and legs, and unique spikes on their feet to catch and carry their quarry back to the nest. By fall, when the birds head south for the winter, they will be completely self-sufficient.
Zetterstrom was a forceful activist who demanded help restore ospreys to Vermont in the late 1980s and early 1990s. Working with the Vermont Department of Fish & Wildlife, utilities and others, she educated Vermonters about the birds and built support for artificial nesting platforms. After roughly a decade of work, the first osprey hatched at Lake Arrowhead in 1998 — decades after the last in Vermont before it.
By 2005, the birds had expanded their range across much of Vermont, and they were removed from the endangered species list. Today, ospreys can be found all across the state, building nests on lake channel markers, dead trees, and still today, a utility platform first installed before there were actually osprey pairs looking for a place to nest.
The Lake Arrowhead nest was largely destroyed by high winds during the past couple of weeks, but by then the chicks were nearly as big as their parents and capable of flight, the white tips of their feathers and their dark eyes the only things belying their adolescence. They’ll lose those telltale signs of their youth as they reach adulthood, when brown feathers and striking yellow eyes will announce their arrival into adulthood.
Steve Costello is an amateur photographer who lives in Rutland.
