In 1869, author and wilderness advocate John Muir wrote in a piece for the Atlantic Monthly, “Come to the woods, for here is rest. There is no repose like that of the green deep woods.” About 150 years later, his words still ring true. In 2016, the most recent year for which data is available, the American Camper Report produced by the Outdoor Industry Association showed 40.5 million Americans, or nearly 14% of the population, went camping.
Fortunately for us, the lush, green forests and deep, clear lakes of Vermont are normally the perfect backdrop for a camping vacation. However, for many Americans this year, traveling vacations are canceled as consequence of the current virus pandemic. But fear not, our backyards still offer ample space for some outdoor fun that is close to home.
In Marshfield village, in a quaint old-timey cluster of houses located near the library, town office and general store, the Campbell family is planning their summer get-away. While normally at this time of year they would be headed for a week of camping at Stillwater or Kettle Pond state parks, both in nearby Groton State Forest, this year, they’re headed to the flat, grassy spot behind their house.
“There is a small fire pit, and we’ll set up the tent close to that,” says Justin, who is father to Malcolm, 6, and Cody, 15. Their property is only about an acre, but it’s backed by deep woods and they have a relatively private spot.
The plan is for the family to camp out for the weekend to celebrate the last day of school. They will grill burgers and roast potatoes for dinner and then fall asleep in their tent, just like they would on any family camping trip.
“We’ll have a fire,” says their mom, Margaret, “plus headlamps and a string of lights on the porch.” And then there is the propane grill and nearby bathrooms inside the house.
“We won’t make it too hard on ourselves,” says Justin with a chuckle. “It’s hard to resist those luxuries when they’re right there.”
And, of course, there will be s’mores.
“You have to make do this year with everyone cancelling vacations,” says Margaret. It turns out many families are doing just that.
Kris Kiser, a national voice on connecting with nature in your own yard, says that while the virus pandemic is a horrible situation, it’s provided an opportunity for people to reconnect with nature. His group, TurfMutt, provides educational resources for children, teachers and parents to discover and protect nature in their own backyards. And he says, as parents found themselves becoming homeschoolers this spring, the use of their materials really took off.
“Nature starts are your backdoor,” says Kiser, from his office in Alexandria, Virginia. And he points out connecting with nature in your backyard can come in many forms, from building a fire pit, to camping out, to creating a bird sanctuary, or installing a soccer field. Nature can even be found in the city, in an apartment, or with a butterfly bush in a pot on your porch.
“It can be anything,” he says.
In his own backyard, he likes to go outside in the morning with his coffee and newspaper to watch the birds and a pair of foxes that frequent his yard. “I tell people, just put your devices down, get your coffee, and go outside and just sit and listen.” He says his neighbor, a pediatrician, agrees: Outdoor space for children is critically important.
While connecting with nature can be as simple as sitting outside with your coffee or taking a walk with your family, TurfMutt has loads of ideas for getting outside. For those who want to connect with nature in their own backyards, TurfMutt has shared these tips:
Make a backyard staycation plan. Put together a gentle schedule with a mixture of activities your family will enjoy, like dining, camping and games. Add a theme for the week, day or evening. A luau theme can be carried through with costumes, food and activities. A sports theme can have everyone in team jerseys and doing sports activities. Use creative names for meals and activities to spice things up. Even if you don’t have a pool, children’s water-play misters or sprinklers can help everyone cool off in the backyard (provided your area is not under drought conditions).
Map where activities will occur in the yard. A lawn area may be the site of a soccer game, bocce ball or croquet, but it can also double as an overnight camping zone for the kids in a family tent. The fire pit can be used for roasting hot dogs for lunch or s’mores at night. Time for crafts, potting plants and eating can happen at a picnic or dining table.
Assess what you have and consider their creative uses. Lounge chairs, sports and play equipment can be used for their original purposes, but they can also become part of an amazing obstacle course. The wheelbarrow used for gardening and yard work can become part of a family field day. The playset your children adore can become a breakfast spot or reading area.
Spruce up your yard. Mow the lawn and trim the bushes. Tidy overgrown areas. Add flowering plants and rearrange planters for visual appeal. Put delicate flowers in pots and out of the way of foot traffic. Now may be the time to add a picnic table, a badminton net or croquet course, planters, patio, grill, fire pit or pergola to your backyard.
Organize for fun. Identify zones for different activities. Dining, lounging and reading may be best in shady spots. Sports, family yard games and tossing a ball to your dog may be better on a lawn that can handle rough and tumble play. Hammocks, lawn chairs, swings, picnic blankets and air mattresses can all provide a place for people to sit down and cool off.
Include teachings about backyard wildlife and nature. Ask kids to take an inventory of the many birds, butterflies and other wildlife they see, looking up their species and background. Put up a bird feeder or plant a butterfly garden, as well as potted flowering plants to support birds and pollinators. Add wind chimes, rain collectors or backyard thermometers and wind gauges to help kids observe science in action. (Visit TurfMutt.com for a variety of backyard lesson plans that are free and STEM-aligned.)
Design new games incorporating your green space. Hold a nature scavenger hunt that’s both fun, educational and tests your family’s observational skills. Create a “drive-thru” movie theater by bringing laptops outside or a projector to show them on a sheet hung outside.
Build anticipation. Talk about your backyard vacation in advance with your family and review your plans. Count down the days to build excitement about spending time together in your family yard.
