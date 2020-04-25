Congressman Peter Welch shares his thoughts on self-isolation and how it has been affecting him
How are you handling self-isolation?Margaret and I are doing OK. It is certainly strange and difficult in some ways, but overall we are doing well. We feel lucky to be able to get through this together and to be working. The social distancing requirements go completely against everything I have learned and experienced in politics from shaking hands to attending large gatherings, but it is absolutely what we need to do. I’m working completely from home with regular phone and zoom calls to keep in touch with Vermonters. Although I am not physically able to check in on Vermonters, I am trying to connect with the frequent calls and video conferences to hear their concerns and offer my assistance.
What has been the biggest challenge for you?Not being able to physically get out there to meet with people and see things first hand.
What has been the most pleasant surprise?It is not a surprise but it’s encouraging to see how Vermonters are staying in touch and looking out for each other. From my favorite local restaurant still offering takeout to the video calls of local organizations that I’ve joined, I’m finding that Vermonters are still there for each other and making sure that our community bonds remain strong during this pandemic.
How much of what you’re doing do you think will you carry forward after the pandemic?The use of video meetings has been critical for my staff and me to stay connected. It has been a good way to keep the team morale up and fun to see one another on a daily basis. We will absolutely keep that going once we are back to “normal” times. And daily exercise has been key throughout this crisis. I plan to carry that forward as well.
And what do you feel the lessons will be that come out of all of this?I hope that there will be an increased recognition that no matter what, we are all in this together. This virus knows no borders and is a threat for Republicans and Democrats alike. We have a long way to go to get the country back on track and need to work together to get there.
