There’s a logical and scientific reason most male birds are more colorful than females, but in at least one common avian species, I find the females infinitely more interesting: the northern cardinal.

As Charles Darwin hypothesized, male birds are generally more showy and “pretty” because female birds prefer mates with bright colors. The brighter the cardinal, the easier time he has finding a mate.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.