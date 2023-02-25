There’s a logical and scientific reason most male birds are more colorful than females, but in at least one common avian species, I find the females infinitely more interesting: the northern cardinal.
As Charles Darwin hypothesized, male birds are generally more showy and “pretty” because female birds prefer mates with bright colors. The brighter the cardinal, the easier time he has finding a mate.
Selecting the brightest males as mates over generations, the females support evolution of even brighter males.
On the flip side, it doesn’t matter whether female cardinals are boring for the males to look at, because the females are the ones selecting their mates.
Humans seem to prefer the male cardinal, too. According to thespruce.com, only the ruby-throated hummingbird is more popular than the cardinal, and in my experience, when most people talk about cardinals, they are invariably talking about males.
With bright red feathers, a reddish-orange bill, black facial highlights, and a showy crest, the male is considered a beauty by most backyard birders. The female, at least from a distance, is comparatively drab.
The males’ incredible color is impressive, no doubt, and it makes the male cardinal one of the easiest songbirds to spot with the naked eye. The females often blend in with the background, and can hide in plain sight.
My primary focus in wildlife photography is to try to show birds and animals as if they are really close to the viewer, creating what I call an illusion of proximity. I often photograph them from 10, 25, 50, 100 yards or more away, using a long lens, depending on the species.
In birds, a telephoto lens can highlight minute details, from the details of feather makeup to incredible color gradations within a single feather.
Now, I’m no cardinal, but when I zoom in to create that faux proximity, and see the details of male and female cardinals’ plumage, the relative, or perceived, differences in beauty all but disappears.
What the female cardinal lacks in flash, she makes up for in subtle highlights. Her body is largely tawny brown, about the same color of a fawn, but her wings, tail feathers and crest can range from rosy to brownish-red to crimson. Set off against the tan, in the right light, those splashes of color can really pop.
The color variations on the head are especially striking, almost like makeup, as soft brown mixes with the black plumage close to her bill, giving way to waves of deepening red further up the head to the top of the crest. It’s as if the male needs to shout “look at me,” while the female carries herself with quiet confidence.
Sound familiar? Maybe we could learn something from female cardinals.
Steve Costello is a former Rutland Herald and Times Argus reporter and editor and GMP executive, now retired and focused on wildlife photography. He writes occasionally for both newspapers.
