Ah, the holidays. It’s an indulgent period marked by trays of decorated cookies and special family recipes that only make an appearance at this time of year. And looming on the horizon of a new year, just out ahead, is the quick stop to all of that. It’s the time of year when our resolutions present the opportunity to “get back on track” with food consumption and our bodies. It’s the most popular time to commit to losing weight and starting a diet.
But what if there was no “track” to get back on? What if you were never off any track to begin with? What if our relationships with food were just happy, meandering journeys in which we listened to our bodies’ own cues for hunger and fullness, ate what seemed nourishing, and moved for the pure joy of it?
An increasing number of medical professionals say that not only is this possible, but science shows it’s actually far better for our health.
Still, 45 million Americans will mark the turn of the year by committing to a diet; losing weight is one of the most common resolutions. But alarmingly, 95% to 98% of those diets will fail. And while the diet industry, which is worth millions of dollars, might like you to believe that failure is the dieter’s fault, it’s actually simple biology: Our bodies respond to dieting as they would a famine; we’re wired to pack on the pounds in response to what our bodies think is a lack of food. It’s why so often losing weight is followed by gaining it right back, and then some.
That weight cycling in itself can be bad for our health, points out registered dietician Britt Richardson. She has a new practice in Montpelier called A Full Bite Nutrition (www.afullbite.com), and she says that weight cycling, which is weight gain following intentional weight loss, as few as three times over a person’s life span puts them at greater risk for cardiovascular disease.
Dieting is bad for our mental health, too. There is the time, money, and energy wasted on dieting; poor body image that results from dieting; and this scary statistic: the prevalence of eating disorders has doubled.
It’s not our fault, however, that we equate losing weight with improving our health. There is a long-held paradigm in the medical field that says good health can only be achieved at a certain body weight. But when Lizzy Pope, director of the Didactic Program in Dietetics at the University of Vermont, asked whether that was really true, she surveyed the science and realized we can’t be so sure.
Pope found that many of the studies showing a connection between weight and health had holes; they were flawed in that they didn’t look at the whole picture of a person’s health. That includes well-known social determinants of health like adequate housing, exercise habits, and food security. It turns out there is far more to promoting health than simply losing weight.
“It’s not what we’re led to believe about weight, and certainly not what we’re led to believe after the new year,” Pope said.
Layer onto this that as much as 70% of our body’s shape and size is attributable to genetics, and so our weight is something we have limited control over, anyway. Instead of focusing on weight loss for health, Pope says, a better approach is focusing on health-promoting behaviors, like taking a 10-minute walk, eating fruits and vegetables, meditating, or getting enough sleep.
“That is more motivating,” says Pope, “because we have more control over these.”
These health-promoting behaviors are going to increase physical health, says Pope, but also mental and emotional health, which are important to overall health too.
It all leads dieticians like Richardson and Pope to ask, what is gained when we ditch dieting?
A central Vermont mother of two pre-teens, who asked not to be named for privacy, recently began exploring this same question for her own family when her older daughter developed an eating disorder.
“My relationship with food was a negative one,” said the mother, and she had passed that on to her daughters. “I would say to them ‘don’t eat that, it’s junk food’ or ‘that has too much sugar.’ I would hide at the drive-thru because God forbid anyone saw me there.” All of this anxiety around what to eat and what not to eat led her daughter to stop eating altogether.
“I had to flip a switch in my brain,” said the mother of two. She began working with Richardson to build a new relationship with food for her family, and she says, “it was like tons of bricks being lifted off my shoulders.”
“It’s about leaving the diet mindset,” says Richardson. “It’s going from needing to be told what to eat and when to eat to listening to our bodies’ internal guidance.”
Richardson and Pope, along with many other medical professionals, are helping practitioners and clients make peace with food through an approach called Intuitive Eating. There are ten principles, like rejecting diet culture, honoring your hunger, feeling fullness, finding ways to move that are enjoyable, and incorporating what is called “gentle nutrition,” among others.
What is gained, says Richardson, when we ditch dieting are things like time, energy, saved money, and self-esteem. And the science, she says, shows a measurable improvement in health statistics: Among intuitive eaters, good cholesterol increased, bad cholesterol decreased, blood pressure decreased, and binge eating, which is consuming large quantities of food very quickly, decreased.
While Intuitive Eating sounds simple, it actually takes a lot of work and support to achieve. Both Richardson and Pope recommend getting help.
“It sounds simple,” says Pope, “but it can be difficult to get yourself there on your own.” For one thing, she says, it can be really scary at first. She says people often ask, “Am I going to eat everything in sight?” It’s a natural reaction to have, she points out, but no, she says, it’s not what’s going to happen.
“When you release restriction,” Pope explains, “you actually do not want to eat cakes and cookies forever.” When a person starts listening to their own body cues for fullness and hunger, eventually their body is going to want broccoli, she says.
Richardson agrees. “What happens is habituation,” she says.
To get started, Richardson points out a number of resources. The book “Intuitive Eating” by Evelyn Tribole and Elyse Resch is a great place to start, she says, as are the books “Health at Every Size,” by Linda Bacon, and “Body Respect,” by Bacon and Lucy Aphramor.
“There are great resources just to explore what this is all about,” says Richardson.
Then there are podcasts, like Food Psych with Christy Harrison, and an episode of 10% Happier, hosted by Dan Harris, on which he is joined by Tribole as a guest.
“That podcast,” says Richardson of the edition of 10% Happier with Tribole, “is probably the best entry point ever, and it’s only one hour.”
Then, there is choosing a health professional. Richardson recommends looking for someone qualified to treat your specific issue. Pay attention, says Richardson, to which approaches they use in their practice, because while some will use a weight-centric approach, others are certified in Health at Every Size or Intuitive Eating.
“Look for a registered dietician with licensure and credentials, because they have the scientific degree, the training, and continuing education,” says Richardson. And most importantly, she says, “Your practitioner should make you feel heard, they should support your values, and help you set goals rather than mandate what needs to be done.”
It’s exactly the approach that the central Vermont mother of two needed. After working with Richardson for a few weeks, this mother brought her daughter to the grocery store and let her pick out anything she wanted to eat. Her daughter asked if she could get ice cream, to which her mother replied yes. When she asked if she could get a doughnut for breakfast, her mother said, “Sure.”
Then, says the mother with a laugh, her daughter asked her, “Are you OK?”
A couple of months later, this mother says her daughter is back to eating, and the novelty of foods like ice cream has worn off. Now her daughter is asking for grilled chicken and soup. But before they could get to this point, says the mother, “I had to let go of my negative past around food.”
She says, “It takes all the language we’ve heard about food and diets and teaches us to listen to our bodies instead.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.