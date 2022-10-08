Dear Mother Earth:

I wonder how you feel about all of the disposable, plastic political signs that sprout up like unsightly weeds on our lawns every time there is an election. When I was a child growing up in a largely second-generation immigrant, urban neighborhood (a mixture of mostly Irish, Italians and Poles), I remember asking my mother who she would vote for in an upcoming presidential election (I believe it was Humphrey versus Nixon). I was surprised when she responded that her vote was private, and she would not share it with me. She said she and my dad never even told each other whom they were voting for! They believed in the privacy of the voting booth. When I compare that attitude to the public display of political signs on almost every lawn in the country these days, it makes me wonder if returning to the privacy of the voting booth would reduce (or eliminate) the conflicts in our communities. Does it really help me to know for whom my neighbor is voting, or does it cause me to make assumptions about my neighbor that may not be true? Signs define us narrowly and divide us broadly. And … they fill up our landfills with forever-chemicals for our future generations to endure. How can we return to the uncluttered, simple, private approach to voting that our parents and grandparents enjoyed?

