Dear Mother Earth:
I read that July has become Plastic-Free July across the world. This is a global movement to reduce the amount of plastics we consume. This may be the only way to effectively reduce plastics in our environment. Our purchasing choices have power. Real power. Manufacturers are certainly not responding to the alarming amounts of plastic washing up on our beaches and filling our limited landfill space. Since the pandemic, plastic waste has increased dramatically, as manufacturers saw an opportunity to capitalize on our fear of germs. This has to stop, and only we can do it. Politicians also seem unwilling to aggressively pass laws to stop the pollution of our planet. I encourage all of your readers to join the movement at: www.plasticfreejuly.org
For your July article, will you please re-list some of your ideas for reducing plastic waste in our homes? We need this now.
Thank you,
— Excited to Participate in the USA
Dear Excited To Participate,
I’m so happy you are participating in Plastic Free July, and I would be happy to re-list suggestions for eliminating plastic in the lives of humans. Here is one for every day:
1. Use bar shampoo and conditioner (just google it).
2. Use chew toothpaste (Bite or Etee).
3. Buy sunscreen in metal tins or cans (Sun Bum has a tall white can, SPF 30).
4. Refill your laundry and dishwashing soap at a bulk dispenser or use plastic-free pods or sheets.
5. Use a bamboo toothbrush and silk dental floss in a metal tin (Etee).
6. Make your own cleaning products. It’s easy and cheap. Refill an old spray container.
7. Carry a small bag of eating utensils in your glove compartment for take-out, ice cream, etc.
8. Avoid restaurants or food trucks that serve their products in plastic containers.
9. Carry your coffee from home in a reusable container. Use that container for refills.
10. Never drink water out of a plastic water bottle.
11. Buy all beverages in glass or cans only, never plastic.
12. Ask to have your meat, fish and deli items wrapped in paper at the grocery store. They will accommodate you. Avoid the pre-packaged items in plastic.
13. Use up everything you have in your home before buying more (think old shampoo).
14. Pressure businesses that you patronize to be more aware and reduce their plastics.
15. Skip the plastic garbage bag. This is very important. Use something else that you have (paper) or use a 100% plant-based bag (If You Care Tall Kitchen Bags — potato starch bags).
16. Skip the plastic produce bags at the grocery store. Buy loose, not packaged, fruits and veggies. Bring your own reusable cotton produce bags. This step alone will save millions of single-use plastic bags from making their way into the environment.
17. Give up snack food in plastic bags — think potato chips, corn chips, cheese puffs, etc. These items aren’t good for you anyway. Improve your health and save the planet. If you must snack, look for products in cardboard boxes.
18. Store leftovers in glass containers. Use beeswax wraps to cover food instead of plastic wrap.
19. Buy yogurt in glass jars. More options are becoming available (Oui, White Mountain Bulgarian, LaFermiere).
20. Make your own hummus. It’s easy and cheap.
21. Buy dog food in cans or boxes.
22. Use plant-based sponges and loofahs for dishwashing and general cleaning. Skip the plastic sponges that break down and deposit microplastics into your water system.
23. Refuse to buy “plastic” clothing — polyester, nylon, acrylic, fleece, etc. Buy less and wear natural fibers, such as cotton, wool and silk.
24. Avoid “waterproof” anything (clothes, fast food paper liners, stain-resistant upholstery or carpets, pet food bags, disposable coffee cups, plastic disposable “paper” plates). These contain PFOAS and are especially dangerous to your health.
25. Use manila folders, not plastic ones, at work and at home.
26. Look for kitchen tools made out of metal with wooden handles, not plastic tools with plastic handles.
27. Avoid memory foam and polyurethane foam in products. Buy leather, latex (rubber), or cotton in your mattresses and couches.
28. Buy toys for your children that are made of natural materials — wood and cotton. Avoid advertising gimmicks that just encourage excessive consumption of junk.
29. Buy in bulk, whenever possible. Bring your own containers to fill with granola, oats, rice, peanuts, olives, etc. Stores will weigh these containers for you before you fill them.
30. Use deodorant in a paper or metal container.
31. Stop buying stuff you don’t need. Use what you have or buy it used.
I hope this month’s worth of ideas helps. Keep up the good work. We can defeat plastic together if we really put our minds to it.
— Mother Earth
Email lilyfrench83@gmail.com with questions and comments for Lily French.
