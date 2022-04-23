Dear Mother Earth:
Although I am trying as hard as I can to not purchase plastic or items wrapped in plastic, I am finding it impossible. Why is it up to us, the consumers, to deal with this nightmare of plastic waste? Why aren’t the corporations being held responsible for their mess? Why are rich nations shipping all of their plastic waste to third-world countries? Why do our governments allow this? It is all so irresponsible! We must develop solutions on a larger, global level. Meanwhile, every day, in every grocery store in the United States, tons and tons of disposable plastic flies out the door in packaging (frozen foods, chips and snacks, prepared foods, meat, etc.) Ugh! How and when will it stop? The health consequences are huge for every living creature on this increasingly trashed planet.
— Feeling Hopeless
Dear Feeling Hopeless,
I share your frustration, but please don’t give up hope! Every concerned human needs to keep fighting for our planet! You are right, governments and businesses need to step up and address the problems they have created, but they will do so only through pressure from their voters and consumers. The exciting news is that, in early March of this year, 175 countries agreed to come up with a legally binding Global Plastics Treaty that will begin to restrict the growth of plastic pollution. While this treaty is still being developed, its aim is to reduce the impact of plastic on Earth at every level, including reduced production, improved responsibility and recycling, and international clean-up efforts.
Earth cannot wait for this treaty, however! In the meantime, we must all continue to reject plastic in our lives. Remember, if you won’t buy any products wrapped in plastic, the producers will get the message and change their packaging. To this end, more and more companies are developing plant-based packaging, such as the company Sun and Swell. All of their packaging is biodegradable and does not contain “compostable” plastics that will simply break down into smaller pieces of plastic. Now that micro-plastics have been found in our rain(!), all people need to make sacrifices or doom themselves and their children to the increasing health impacts of ingesting plastic. All humans are ingesting plastic on a daily basis, mostly through their water, but also in their food. This can’t be good!
Until better packing is available, sacrifices will have to be made. Can you live without that bag of chips? Can you bake your own cookies? Can you buy chew toothpaste and a bamboo toothbrush? Can you carry your own spoon, fork, cup and glass containers in your car for your coffee and takeout food purchases? Can you bring your own containers to the store for olives, granola, rice and other bulk purchases? Can you never buy bottled water again? These are the steps that must be taken now if we are to turn the tide on the rising wave of pollution that surrounds us. Be the change today.
Remaining hopeful,
— Mother Earth
