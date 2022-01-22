This month, I want to address my column directly to fellow central Vermonters. In my December Health Talk, which ran on Christmas Eve, I wrote about the importance of taking precautions as you gathered with family and friends for the holidays and celebrated the new year. In the past few weeks, we have seen a surge in case counts locally and across the nation from the highly contagious omicron variant. At the time of this writing, the case rate in Washington County was 10.8% and the Vermont case rate was at 13.9%.
Preliminary data from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) suggests that infection with omicron might be less severe than infection from prior variants and that vaccinated individuals who received a booster are likely to have stronger protection against the variant. This is encouraging news, but we must continue to remain diligent in our efforts to reduce community spread of the virus and to ensure hospital beds are reserved for individuals in emergent situations, COVID-19 related or not.
I want to assure you that the leadership team at Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice (CVHHH) is monitoring the news and updating internal safety and infection control protocols accordingly. Here are some of the steps we recently took considering the surge. As of the middle of this month, we are requiring all staff making home visits wear an N95 respirator mask under a face shield. This is regardless of a client’s COVID status and provides maximum protection for our employees and the people we care for. We are asking clients and anyone in the home during visits to wear a mask. Our clinicians and caregivers have extra masks if they are needed, so please don’t hesitate to ask. As has been the case since the start of the pandemic, we are screening all clients before their visits and wearing appropriate PPE (which could include disposable gloves and a gown, in addition to the respirator mask and face shield). In addition, we significantly reduced the number of staff onsite in our Barre office and have supported certain individuals to transition to temporary remote work. We are lucky to have the technology and resources to support this change. Operations continue as normal, and you can reach us through the usual channels. Please call our main office line at (802) 223-1878 if you need anything.
CVHHH’s staff are some of the strongest and most innovative individuals I know. Every day, when they go into clients’ homes, they display compassion and patience as they provide hospital-level medical care, like physical therapy for joint replacements, end-of-life care, advanced wound care, care coordination and personal care, to people in the safety of their own home. I am proud of all our employees — our front-line staff, front-desk staff and our administrative teams — who have shown consistency and resilience through the many phases of the pandemic. They continue to create opportunities out of challenges and to show their commitment to caring for our clients while supporting important public health initiatives like administering COVID-19 vaccines to central Vermonters at home.
These have been challenging and unprecedented times, but I have learned that we can accomplish so much if we collaborate and support one another. This is what defines a community, after all.
Sandy Rousse is Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice CEO.
