You may have noticed the CVHHH ad on the inside cover of this paper today featuring Ed Flanagan, longtime Montpelier resident, owner of The Point radio station, and CVHHH supporter. Ed joined CVHHH’s Board of Directors in 2015 and in 2020, we named him Community Partner of the Year for his advocacy on behalf of CVHHH.
We captured Ed standing at the corner of State and Main streets in Montpelier. As I looked at the photograph, I thought about the significance of this intersection, where the life and activity of Main Street — community and business — intersect with the activity at the Vermont State House not a half-mile down the road. It is where two important and familiar parts of Vermont life converge. Seeing it brought me right back to what I value most about my role as CEO of Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice.
CVHHH is a mission-driven organization, which means we care for anyone who needs medically necessary care regardless of insurance status or ability to pay for care. Our staff, volunteers and board members like Ed Flanagan are committed to this mission and to the central Vermont community. We all recognize there is a greater need for care than people can pay for, and CVHHH will continue to care for everyone who needs it. But we cannot do it alone.
On Tuesday, CVHHH requests town funding support from the communities we serve in Washington and Orange counties. Many of you may have already cast your Town Meeting Day votes via absentee ballots. Over 80% of CVHHH’s operating revenue comes from Medicare and Medicaid as reimbursement for medical care, education and supportive-care services provided to central Vermonters of all ages and at all stages of life. As a Medicare and Medicaid-funded health care provider, we cannot negotiate these rates of reimbursement, which are set at the federal and state levels. This means that, every year, we are left with a significant difference in the value of care provided and what we are reimbursed.
Town funding helps CVHHH raise money that is put right back into caring for our community and to ensuring staff have the tools and support they need. We use town funds to supplement the cost of providing care to central Vermonters enrolled in the Medicaid-funded Choices for Care program with activities of daily living and companionship. We also used the funding during the height of the pandemic to have our personal care attendants provide phone check-ins to Choices for Care clients and to ensure these individuals had what they needed at a time when visits were less frequent to mitigate risk of COVID exposure. As the pandemic continues to confront us with surges, many of these types of services will continue with no reimbursement.
Everyone has their own reasons for supporting CVHHH. For some, it is the belief that, as members of a community, we are responsible for ensuring our neighbors can access the care they need when they need it. For others, like Ed Flanagan, it is because of a belief that people heal better at home. By delivering hospital-level medical care, education and support, we help people experience a better quality of life and maintain vital connections to their Main Street, be it in Waterbury, Northfield, Barre or Montpelier.
I encourage you to consider voting “yes” for CVHHH’s town funding requests this year. We appreciate your support, and we will be here for you.
Sandy Rousse is the CEO of Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice.
