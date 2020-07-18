When COVID-19 first hit, few of us realized the full impact of the virus. We now know the pandemic will have lasting effects on our work and personal lives. At Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice, this virus changed how we provide care. Our commitment to our patients and community has not changed. CVHHH staff quickly adapted to their roles as front-line health care providers to meet the needs of the current environment. We have remained open for business and continue to care for current patients and accept new referrals, including COVID-19-positive individuals.
We transitioned some of our clients to video or phone visits and adopted protocols to minimize risk of exposure for in-person visits. We invested heavily in Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) such as masks, face shields, gloves and other protective gear. We also incorporated telehealth into many patients’ plans of care. We know how important the human connection is right now. Virtual visits, via a telemonitor or iPad, in conjunction with in-person visits, ensure our patients’ emotional and physical needs are met.
This pandemic created a new normal for us all. As we move forward, I want CVHHH to remain nimble and to continue to grow and serve central Vermonters. This is where we need your help.
Your contribution to the Summer Appeal enables us to offset unanticipated, increased expenses for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to keep our clients and staff safe.
It will also support the need to expand our telehealth offerings, which will play an increasingly prominent role in CVHHH’s future. Telemonitors and iPads allow us to improve coordination between individuals, their physicians and our clinicians to develop plans of care that support a person’s overall health and ability to heal at home. We will also use the funds to purchase remote stethoscopes, which connect to telemonitors and let a doctor or nurse listen to a person’s lungs and heart from home. Though the value of telehealth for patients and clinicians is proven, the service is often not covered by the home health benefit through Medicare and private insurance companies, which puts an additional strain on our operating budget.
Thank you in advance for your support! Your contribution is greatly appreciated and will ensure our clients and staff remain healthy by reducing the chance of transmission of strains such as COVID-19. It will also support our ability to deliver care in safe and enhanced ways in the future. The central Vermont community is the bedrock of CVHHH’s work. If we come together, we will prevail. Be well and stay safe.
This CVHHH Summer Appeal letter was mailed in late June to central Vermonters. For this campaign, Sandy Rousse, CVHHH’s President and CEO, is serving as honorary chair. To learn more about contributing to CVHHH, your hometown nonprofit visiting nurse association, visit www.cvhhh.org
