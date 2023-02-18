We are well into the 2023 town funding season, and Town Meeting Day is just a couple of weeks away. During the past few months, I have had the pleasure of presenting to several Select Boards in our service area to make CVHHH’s formal town funding request. I love these meetings. They give me a chance to talk about the high-quality and often lifesaving health care CVHHH delivers to central Vermonters and why what we do is so important.
This year, along with the good news about the number of home visits provided and flu vaccines distributed, I felt a responsibility to talk about the very real challenges CVHHH faces. At the end of 2022, Medicare released a payment rule that decreases reimbursement for Medicare home care services, which will result in a $500,000 loss in revenue for CVHHH over the next two years. Medicare and Medicaid are CVHHH’s primary payers, making up 80% of our annual operating revenue, and rates are non-negotiable. The latest Medicare cut comes after more than 10 years of steady decreases in reimbursement for home health services. This is in addition to Medicaid underfunding, which reimburses about 50 cents for every dollar spent to provide care.
The chronic lack of resources makes it difficult to compete with other local health care providers and employers for a very limited pool of nursing and therapy staff, and we must rely on costly traveling clinicians. If you know me, you know I never back down from a challenge. We continue to deliver on our promise to care for all central Vermonters who need care, regardless of their ability to pay, and to provide an array of other services like personal care and maternal-child health care. More and more, however, this is becoming a challenge. It is a significant concern of mine, one I am bringing to our local Vermont state representatives. I want them to understand how our lack of funding impacts our ability to serve the community. If you read my January column in this paper, you know CVHHH never shuts its doors. Our staff deliver care 365 days a year, 24 hours a day, including holidays and weekends. In addition, during the past three years, CVHHH has expanded partnerships with community-based providers, including Barre City and Waterbury EMS, the Family Center of Washington County, and Vermont Everyone Eats. CVHHH is woven into the infrastructure of our community.
We are here for this community, and our community has proven to be here for CVHHH. Town funding has a long and celebrated history in Vermont. It is a way for neighbors to help neighbors, many of whom have received care from CVHHH or know someone who benefited from care at home from CVHHH. Town funds help us make up the difference in the value of the care we provide to over 3,000 central Vermonters every year and what we are reimbursed. It is a way to strengthen the fabric of our communities by ensuring people can continue to access medical care at home. Please vote ‘yes’ to CVHHH’s town funding request in 2023.
Sandy Rousse is CVHHH president and CEO.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.