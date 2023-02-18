We are well into the 2023 town funding season, and Town Meeting Day is just a couple of weeks away. During the past few months, I have had the pleasure of presenting to several Select Boards in our service area to make CVHHH’s formal town funding request. I love these meetings. They give me a chance to talk about the high-quality and often lifesaving health care CVHHH delivers to central Vermonters and why what we do is so important.

This year, along with the good news about the number of home visits provided and flu vaccines distributed, I felt a responsibility to talk about the very real challenges CVHHH faces. At the end of 2022, Medicare released a payment rule that decreases reimbursement for Medicare home care services, which will result in a $500,000 loss in revenue for CVHHH over the next two years. Medicare and Medicaid are CVHHH’s primary payers, making up 80% of our annual operating revenue, and rates are non-negotiable. The latest Medicare cut comes after more than 10 years of steady decreases in reimbursement for home health services. This is in addition to Medicaid underfunding, which reimburses about 50 cents for every dollar spent to provide care.

