When the pandemic hit, I established a COVID-19 task force at Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice (CVHHH) comprised of our senior leadership team, clinical managers from across disciplines and information technology staff. During the past 20 months, we have met regularly to review infection and transmission rates in our community, to update infection control and personal protective equipment (PPE) protocols, as well as testing and vaccine mandates, and to discuss partnership opportunities with providers such as local EMS crews to ensure central Vermonters’ needs continue to be met.
At a recent task force meeting, our Long-Term Care Manager Jodi Demell, LPN, who oversees COVID-19 testing and vaccination at CVHHH with Long-Term Care Nurse Coordinator, Ashley Lafirira, RN, shared that CVHHH has administered about 1,900 COVID-19 vaccines and boosters to central Vermonters at home. I felt a swell of pride when I heard this news. In addition to providing a full spectrum of medical and supportive care services — including telehealth options like phone and video visits — to our caseload of about 2,800 clients every year, we expanded our community health program, which includes flu vaccines and clinics, to keep central Vermonters healthy and safe and to protect them from the coronavirus.
I want to remind everyone to take precautions if you gather with family and friends today and during the next week. Like you, I am eager to spend time with my loved ones, and I revisited the Vermont Department of Health (VDOH) website, which I regularly review, for a refresher on COVID-19 safety and prevention tips.
Visit www.healthvermont.gov/covid-19 online for guidance on simple steps we can all take to reduce the spread of COVID-19. These include getting your vaccine and booster shot when you are eligible, monitoring yourself for symptoms, staying home if you feel sick or have symptoms, and remembering to wash your hands often. In addition, if you gather with people from other households during the holidays, I encourage you to sign up for a COVID-19 test to be safe (information and sign up available at www.healthvermont.gov/covid-19/testing). Vermont has made it easy to get tested, which is a great way to protect yourself, your family and your friends.
CVHHH continues to offer vaccines and boosters to homebound central Vermonters. If you or a family member cannot get to a clinic, call CVHHH at (802) 223-1878 to request an appointment in your home.
Turn to the inside cover of this newspaper for an ad featuring photographs of some of our nurses, therapists, social workers, aides and administrative staff. These incredible individuals demonstrated commitment and compassion as they continued to care for central Vermonters at home over the past 20 months. They showed me yet again what it means to care for your community. They are my heroes!
On behalf of everyone at Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice, I want to wish you and your loved ones a happy, safe and healthy holiday season and a joyous new year.
Sandy Rousse is Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice CEO.
