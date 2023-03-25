Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice (CVHHH) is proud to celebrate Social Work Month this March. If you drive by our headquarters in Berlin, you will see a banner in front of the office on Granger Road thanking CVHHH social workers for helping central Vermonters experience the best-possible quality of life.
Social workers are out-of-the-box thinkers and trained problem solvers who want to help others. At CVHHH, they are embedded in our adult home care and hospice and palliative care teams. CVHHH home care team provides short-term, intermittent medical care, such as skilled nursing, wound care and care coordination, education, and support at home to central Vermonters living with a wide range of needs and medical conditions. The goal of home care is to help people recover from an illness or injury so they feel better, regain their independence, and can be as self-sufficient as possible. For home care social workers, the emphasis is on helping people maintain that independence. Often, this involves connecting patients and their families with helpful community resources and providing information and counseling. Home care social workers can also help fill out applications, make phone calls and provide guidance on ways to meet future needs and pay for care.
CVHHH hospice team provides care at home to people nearing the end of life. Hospice social workers are part of an interdisciplinary team that includes nurse case managers, a medical director, grief counselor, interfaith chaplain, volunteer coordinator, and licensed nursing assistants who collaborate to ensure the patient’s pain and symptoms are managed, and their emotional and spiritual needs met. In addition to listening and providing guidance for patients and their families, hospice social workers help patients fill out advance directive forms and other paperwork, such as the DNR/COLST (Do Not Resuscitate/Clinicians Orders for Life Sustaining Treatment). They also help families with funeral planning and accessing respite care for caregivers. As a person nears death, the hospice social worker is an additional support for the family.
CVHHH social workers are steady, compassionate and resourceful individuals. By collaborating with patients and their families, and listening to their needs, CVHHH social workers help people navigate the health system and access the care they want, when and where they want it. Social workers help people achieve their care goals and experience a better quality of life. Thank you, social workers, for helping our friends, neighbors and loved ones reach their potential.
Sandy Rousse is the CEO of Central Vermont Health, Home and Hospice.
