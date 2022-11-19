I recently shared a story with colleagues about my brother, who struggles with severe mental illness and is currently homeless. I shared his story to illustrate the life-changing benefits of the Visiting Nurse Association approach to care. Though my brother lives out of state, I see so many parallels between the care he received and the care CVHHH clinicians and staff deliver to central Vermonters at home.

Earlier this fall, my brother was admitted to the hospital with a severe infection. The providers at the hospital seemed uncertain of what to do to support him so he could safely be discharged. After 10 days in the hospital, they hadn’t considered a discharge to temporary housing with VNA services until I asked about this option. Working with the care management team, I found my brother safe housing, and I called the VNA where he lives.

