Diana Moore is the Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice (CVHHH) Bereavement Coordinator. As a member of CVHHH’s Hospice & Palliative Care team, Diana offers grief counseling to patients and their families and hosts free public grief support groups. When COVID-19 hit in the spring, Diana, like most of her CVHHH colleagues, adapted to ensure she could continue to provide uninterrupted care, safely, to clients. She transitioned support groups, which typically meet in person, to virtual via Zoom and phone.
Diana says the virtual meetings have been successful! “The groups help alleviate some of the isolation that folks are experiencing,” she says. Another benefit is how comfortable people feel. “I think some attendees share more because they are in their own homes.” Often, she says, someone will grab a photo of their loved one from the bedroom or living room and share it with the group. This enhances the conversation, and it helps build intimacy and trust among participants. Plus, there’s the added benefit of not having to travel in the evening or during inclement weather.
Here, Diana shares her expert tips for processing grief during a holiday season impacted by COVID-19.
Diana recommends allowing the present feelings to be. “Try not to push your feelings away,” she says. Nourish yourself as best you can. “Take physical, emotional, and mental care. Lean on your faith tradition, if you have one, and get outside. Just breathing in fresh air and bringing oxygen into the body can help you cope.” Some people also enjoy writing and other outlets for creativity to express their grief.
Diana likes the website whatsyourgrief.com, a user-friendly online community with a variety of resources for people dealing with all types of grief. There are affordable online courses and opportunities to connect with others.
Of course, these are unprecedented times. “We are literally being asked to go within.” Diana says to allow yourself to go inside. “Do not be afraid to feel your grief, which is deep within. Be in silence. It is OK. This is kind of where we need to go, at least for periods of time.”
Visit www.cvhhh.org/grief for more tips about coping with grief during the holidays. Diana Moore’s next virtual grief support group begins Jan. 27 and focuses on spousal/partner loss. The group is free and open to the public. For more information, contact Moore at 224-2241 or email dmoore@cvhhh.org.
