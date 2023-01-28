Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice cares for central Vermonters seven days a week, including nights, weekends and holidays.
During standard business hours, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., our headquarters on Granger Road in Berlin buzzes with clinical managers, schedulers, quality team members, billing, finance, and IT team members, among others, and with clinicians planning their days, participating in trainings, connecting with managers and team leads, and picking up supplies for immediate needs.
When our front-desk receptionists, Barb and Melissa, leave for the night, clinicians and other visiting staff keep working to triage calls and provide urgent visits to patients. Calls received to our main agency line (802-223-1878) after hours, overnight, on weekends and holidays, are routed to an answering service and forwarded to the on-call nurses. This means that, if you call us at 8 p.m., midnight, or 5 a.m., you will get a call back.
At the end of 2022, we had two significant storms that left many in our community without power and water. During one of the storms, CVHHH lost power and internet. Business operations needed to continue, and patients still needed care. In the event of a weather or other emergency, I activate an emergency preparedness plan which ensures our patients get the care they need and are safe or can get to safety.
The emergency plan identifies agency staff, including myself, our chief operating officer, clinical managers and the head of IT, among others, who are assigned to carry out a set list of tasks aimed at ensuring continuity of care for our patients.
After staff members are notified, we alert the community via WDEV (96.1 FM) and provide an alternate phone number for people to reach us. We also identify patients who may be unable to evacuate their homes and who have high-acute medical needs and make updates as needed to the day’s visit schedule. Activation of our emergency plan can also involve coordinating with community partners such as Central Vermont Medical Center and EMTs to ensure our patients are taken care of.
CVHHH may also need to reach out to your emergency contact, which is why it’s important for us to identify this person when we start caring for you.
Our patients’ safety is our top priority, and I want to assure you CVHHH will be here for you. We are prepared to weather the storm, and we want to make sure you are too. Most of the time, outages like the ones in December are short-lived. When they are not, having a plan in place is important. Here is a short list of easy steps you can take to make sure you are ready when the next storm or power outage hits.
— Build a preparedness kit. According to the Vermont Department of Public Safety, your kit should include basic household items you and your family may need in the event of an emergency, items such as clean bottled water, nonperishable foods, batteries, a first aid kit and a flashlight.
— Keep bags of salt in your car. We leave Ziploc bags and big buckets of rock salt near our building entrances so staff can fill a few bags and store in their cars. The salt comes in handy if you encounter a slippery walkway or sidewalk.
— Get a pair of Yaktrax. These are lightweight, flexible rubber grips with small metal spikes or coils on the bottom that you pull over your shoe or boot to give you traction when walking on snow and ice.
— Check in on your neighbors. If you know bad weather is coming, give your neighbors a call and make sure they have basic supplies.
Sandy Rousse is president and CEO at Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice.
