‘It’s never too early, who will be your voice?”

Last week, we celebrated National Healthcare Decisions Day, which exists to inspire, educate and empower the community and providers about the importance of advance care planning. Advance care planning is the process of exploring your health care wishes, sharing preferences with family and designated health care agents, and completing legal documents to prepare for the end of life.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.