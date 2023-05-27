I take immense pride in CVHHH’s unique, interdisciplinary approach to care in which trained and certified clinicians — registered nurses, rehab therapists, social workers and nurse’s aides — care for a person in the comfort of home. This model benefits patients in a few important ways. When a person is comfortable — as we know most people are when they can sleep in their own bed or sit in their favorite chair — they tend to be more forthcoming with their providers and open to exploring treatment options. In addition, when multiple clinicians assess a person, each from their own professional perspectives, care is more comprehensive. Another benefit is patients do not have to make multiple visits to different providers to get the care they need.

The way CVHHH delivers care is integral to our success helping patients heal, regain their strength, and stay out of the hospital. Today, I also want to shine a light on the who. CVHHH’s team includes 150 nurses, therapists, social workers, aides, personal care attendants and administrative staff, who play a vital role ensuring central Vermonters can return home after a hospital or facility stay and receive care that is safe and effective.

