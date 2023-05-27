I take immense pride in CVHHH’s unique, interdisciplinary approach to care in which trained and certified clinicians — registered nurses, rehab therapists, social workers and nurse’s aides — care for a person in the comfort of home. This model benefits patients in a few important ways. When a person is comfortable — as we know most people are when they can sleep in their own bed or sit in their favorite chair — they tend to be more forthcoming with their providers and open to exploring treatment options. In addition, when multiple clinicians assess a person, each from their own professional perspectives, care is more comprehensive. Another benefit is patients do not have to make multiple visits to different providers to get the care they need.
The way CVHHH delivers care is integral to our success helping patients heal, regain their strength, and stay out of the hospital. Today, I also want to shine a light on the who. CVHHH’s team includes 150 nurses, therapists, social workers, aides, personal care attendants and administrative staff, who play a vital role ensuring central Vermonters can return home after a hospital or facility stay and receive care that is safe and effective.
If you drove by our headquarters on Granger Road recently, you saw the rotating series of banners with messages of thanks to staff. We recognized Social Work Month in March and Occupational Therapy Month in April. This month, we celebrate Nurses Week and Better Speech & Hearing Month.
Our staff are the heart of our business. It has been a challenging few years, and we still managed to make over 68,000 visits to 2,800 central Vermonters enrolled in home care, hospice, long-term care and maternal-child health care programs. This breaks down roughly to 41,000 home care visits, 8,200 hospice visits, just under 16,000 long-term care visits, and just about 2,000 visits to moms and babies.
In my letter to staff recognizing Nurses Week the week of May 8, I acknowledged the courage it takes to choose a career in home care. It is not the easy path, but I hope that, for our staff, it leads to deep, on-the-job satisfaction. Our staff make a direct, positive impact on our patients’ lives and on the lives of their caregivers and families. They give central Vermonters hope that there is a better tomorrow.
In my work, I often talk about why the home health care delivery model is so unique and impactful. I never want to lose sight of the people, our dedicated employees, who make what we do possible. If you know someone who works at CVHHH, thank them for their service to our community. We are all better off for it.
Sandy Rousse is CVHHH president and CEO.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.