Earlier this month, Teresa Voci, vice chairwoman of Central Vermont Home Health & Hospice’s board of directors, wrote a letter to CVHHH’s staff on behalf of the full board. In it, she wrote, “You were true heroes before this virus and even more so now.” There couldn’t be a truer statement. Since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Vermont, CVHHH’s staff have fully embraced their roles as front-line health care providers. Thanks to their commitment and flexibility, CVHHH has remained and remains open for business. We continue to see patients and accept new referrals.
As an essential organization, it is critical that we continue to serve this community. This is important to ensure continuity for current patients and for individuals coming home from the hospital for COVID and non-COVID-related care. Today and every day it is our mission to provide care that makes it possible for central Vermonters to stay safely and comfortably at home. By bringing medically-necessary care, education and other everyday supports such as meal prep and housekeeping to our patients, we reduce the likelihood that a person will need to go to the emergency room or be admitted into the hospital. This means that there are more beds available for people who need them.
CVHHH is committed to continuing to care for central Vermonters wherever they call home. We will also do anything in our power to support our community’s efforts to combat COVID-19. During the past month, we’ve had to revise how we do things to protect our patients and staff. Most of our administrative staff members are working remotely and visiting staff are beginning their days from home. We are reviewing and revising staff and patient-care procedures and developing new processes to ensure the safety of our front-line visiting staff and you, our community. When in-person care is not advisable, our clinicians continue to stay connected with their clients through regular phone or video visits. We know how important the human connection is right now, and we want to ensure that when we can’t be in our clients’ homes that their needs are met.
Now, I humbly reach out for your support. Medical providers across the country are struggling with shortages of personal protective equipment, or PPE. We are currently accepting donations of cloth masks for visiting staff and for our patients. We are also accepting donations of diapers (for children and adults), baby formula, hand sanitizer (with an alcohol content of 60% or higher), and medical gloves. If you have a question about making a COVID-donation, please send an email to marketing@cvhhh.org and we will be in touch.
These are uncertain times. I am comforted by the relationships that bond this community together. On behalf of CVHHH’s Board of Directors and our senior leadership team, I assure you that CVHHH will be here to meet the needs of this community. Be well, and stay safe.
Sandy Rousse is the executive director of Central Vermont Health Home and Hospice.
