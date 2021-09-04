We tend to think of national parks as important cornerstones in the conservation of nature, and they are. But what if there was a way for individuals, like you and me, to work together to conserve the largest national park in the country? And what if, by doing that, we could take a significant step toward protecting the natural world? That’s exactly what a new effort, called Homegrown National Park, aims to do, and it starts right outside your door.
Lynn Wild, a 65-year-old living in Montpelier, is on her way to joining the effort, along with her husband, Ron. They own just 0.8 of an acre a few blocks from downtown but with that small plot, they have produced maximum results.
Wild’s yard, which is just two small beds between her house and the street and a long strip of garden at the side of the house, is tiny, by all accounts of the word. But the number of native plants on those small plots is substantial: There are about 20 species, including milkweed, Queen Anne’s lace, St. John’s Wort and a towering cottonwood tree. Plus, there are edibles in the mix, like seven blueberries, cranberries, lingonberries, raspberries, asparagus and hazelnuts.
Wild has also cooperated with her neighbors to add more trees to their street. After a potluck dinner at the church on the corner, they laid the groundwork for planting two red oaks, four pear trees, several hazelnut trees, a sycamore, two plum trees and a locust. This is in addition to several large, healthy maples that have been there for decades.
“It makes the street more walkable,” she says of the added greenery. “And it builds community around trees.” It has also brought new birds into the neighborhood, including a Cooper’s hawk. Wild and her neighbors are improving soil health and plant diversity and ultimately their own health, as well as that of the local ecosystem.
Wild’s work on her yard and street all fits right in with the thinking of Homegrown National Park’s creator, entomologist and author Doug Tallamy, of Maryland. He came to Vermont on Aug. 26 to speak to a full house of 150 people at Lareau Farm in Waitsfield, an event sponsored by Lareau Farm and American Flatbread, Vermont Alliance for Half-Earth and Vermont Natural Resources Council. His message: Nature is all around us, we are an integral part of it and while, yes, it is being severely threatened, there is something each and every one of us can do to help.
“And we need to do that for ourselves, this is a selfish act,” he jokingly explained. But in all truth, he continued, “Yes, it’s going to save nature, too, but we’re part of nature and we’re not going to be here without it.”
Tallamy’s talk centered on the specialized relationships that exist between certain species of insects and specific plants, such as the acorn weevil, who can only complete its life cycle in the presence of oak trees and their acorns. And, while that might seem insignificant, these species that we walk over every day without noticing are critically important to holding up entire food webs. For the “too long, didn’t read” version: Without native plants, there are no insects; without insects there is no ecosystem functioning; and without a functioning ecosystem, there are no humans.
As you might have guessed, and as is always, the news in the natural world these days, these specialized relationships are in jeopardy.
“They’re in trouble,” said Tallamy during his talk. “They’re on the ropes.”
But the solution, he points out, is right in your yard, no matter how big or small. And if you don’t own land, no problem: Help someone who does, he says, whether that’s your neighbor or a local conservation group.
This decline in natural ecosystem functioning has been exacerbated by what Tallamy refers to as “a few missteps” in previous conservation efforts. The misstep he came back to several times throughout his talk was how we have historically thought about the relationship between humans and conservation.
He explained: In the past, conservationists worked where there weren’t a lot of people. Influential conservationists, like Aldo Leopold who wrote “Sand County Almanac” in 1949, based their work on the idea that humans and nature cannot coexist, and that mentality is often still embedded in conservation work today.
But, he says, we need to flip that on its head. “We now need to conserve nature, we need to rebuild it where there are a lot of people because that’s most everywhere. In other words, we have to find ways for nature to thrive in human-dominated landscapes. Not hang on by a thread, thrive.”
And what better place to do that than in our own yards? In fact, Tallamy has done some math: If we could convert half of the acreage that’s currently lawn in the United States — that’s 40 million acres of what is essentially ecologically dead land — to native plantings where natural processes are supported, we would conserve an enormous national park’s worth of healthy, functioning ecosystems. That national park would be bigger than the Adirondacks, plus Yellowstone, Yosemite, Grand Tetons, Canyonlands, Mount Rainier, North Cascades, Badlands, Olympic, Sequoia, Grand Canyon, Denali and Great Smoky Mountains national parks, combined.
Fortunately, a yard doesn’t have to be large to have a big impact. Wild’s yard in Montpelier is a wonderful example. And Tallamy gave three more examples in his talk, including his own typical suburban yard, plus the 0.6 acres owned by a couple in Missouri. They removed some existing invasive plants, added native plants and a water feature, and have counted 149 species of birds visiting their yard so far. Or another example, just 0.01 acre in Chicago, a stone’s throw from one of the runways at O’Hare International Airport, where the owner did the same and has counted 120 species of birds in her yard, including a woodcock, right in an urban setting.
The site of Tallamy’s talk served as yet another example. While there is an expanse of lawn and many perennial plantings at Lareau Farm, owner George Schenk has put careful thought into how his land use supports the natural world. His land includes a large vegetable garden that produces food for his wood-fired pizza restaurant, plus pigs, chickens and some rows of corn planted by a neighboring farmer.
“What we eat and how we grow our food matters a great deal,” said Schenk about his farming philosophy.
He said his garden can be “a fountain of wildlife,” by providing the food and shelter needed by micro-organisms, macro-organisms and small animals that utilize the space, and who then go on to work together to create productive soil for growing food, and a healthy ecosystem, right at Lareau Farm. He likened the effect to how national parks, like Yellowstone, provide food and habitat for plants and animals that then go beyond the borders of the park.
“In a small example, that can happen in your garden” says Schenk.
It’s a similar sentiment to one of Tallamy’s closing points: We no longer should leave Earth’s conservation to a few professional scientists, he suggests. Rather, it should be up to each and every one of us.
“It doesn’t mean you have to save biodiversity for a living, but you can save it where you live,” says Tallamy. “And if you do, it empowers you. Right now, people feel powerless. The Earth’s problems are so huge, what can one person do?”
His list of things one person can do is long: Shrink your lawn, put in a pollinator garden, use native plants, remove invasive species. These are all things, he says, that revitalize the ecosystem, starting right in our own yards, so that we can enhance the local ecosystem instead of continuing to degrade it.
Tallamy concluded: “It shrinks the problem down to something that is manageable for each one of us. Don’t think about the entire planet’s problems, you’ll get depressed. Just worry about the little piece of Earth that you can influence.”
For more information, visit Homegrown National Park’s website at homegrownnationalpark.org and see Doug Tallamy’s books “Bringing Nature Home” (2007), “The Living Landscape” co-authored with Rick Darke (2014), “Nature’s Best Hope” (2020), and “The Nature of Oaks” (2021).
