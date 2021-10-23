The Community of Vermont Elders (COVE) has added a Victim Advocate to their Montpelier office. The nonprofit’s current Director of Education Marichel Vaught will assist victims of domestic violence, fraud, financial exploitation, and other crimes. Vaught will also continue to perform educational duties for the organization.
“I am available to assist older Vermonters who have experienced any kind of victimization,” Vaught said. “My goal is to help them understand what their options are, help them navigate the continuum of justice, connect them with appropriate resources, and help them to feel safe throughout that process.”
COVE’s Executive Director Ruby Baker said while Vermont offers many types of victim advocates “this is the first time there has been a victim advocate solely dedicated to assisting older adults who have been the victim of crimes.”
Vaught said she noticed the need for a victim advocate in the community COVE serves last year, when she provided one-on-one technology assistance to older people during the pandemic lockdown. Many of the clients she assisted confided in her about other personal issues, she said.
“When you’ve been the victim of a crime, it can be scary and confusing to figure out what to do next,” said Baker. “When you’re in that space, having a person who knows the system and has existing relationships with attorneys, law enforcement, protective services, emergency housing, can make all the difference.”
Vaught said older people are often silent when they have been victimized, and some need additional care and compassion to feel safe.
“They grew up in a different generation where it wasn’t considered appropriate to share certain things,” Vaught said. “Older people sometimes need more patience and more listening to.”
Baker said appointing Vaught to the victim advocate role was a no-brainer.
“Over the years, Marichel has showed us again and again that she has the drive and understanding to be a powerful advocate,” Baker said. “At the same time, she’s sensitive to people’s personal experiences. Sometimes people just need to talk about what has happened. Marichel is so good at meeting people on their level, without being judgmental or dismissive.”
Vaught said that social isolation is another obstacle in preventing older victims from getting the help they need.
“Older people who are living in social isolation don’t always know how to reach out for help, they don’t have anybody around them to ask for help,” she explained.
But even older people who have daily contact with caretakers or family members are not immune from victimization, Vaught said. Tragically, sometimes the biggest threat to an older person comes from someone who is close to them.
“In Vermont there’s a high number of people who are being financially exploited by people they know,” Vaught said. “People are losing money to their own family members and caregivers.”
Vaught said she is eager to connect with older Vermonters who could benefit from assistance and advocacy, or compassionate listening.
“I hope to help any and all older Vermonters who feel that they need help, guidance and support,” Vaught said. “I can’t imagine a more gratifying role.”
COVE offers victim centered advocacy and is not a mandated reporter. Older Vermonters who feel they may have been the victim of a crime, or who are experiencing any type of abuse, are encouraged to contact Marichel Vaught at 802-595-0318. Calls are confidential.
For more information about the Community of Vermont Elders, visit vermontelders.org
