When the coronavirus forced Vermont businesses and organizations to close all public events in March of 2020, few knew when they could reopen their doors to the community. But now, more than a year later, there are glimmers of light at the end of the pandemic tunnel. As thousands of Vermonters each week continue to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, the Community of Vermont Elders (COVE) is taking steps to re-open its in-person programs and other events.
“We are preparing to become engaged with community groups as soon as this summer,” said COVE Education Director Anita Hoy.
COVE Executive Director Ruby Baker said while older people were hit especially hard by the loneliness and isolation of lockdown, she was pleased by how many older Vermonters took the opportunity to learn new computer skills that allowed them to stay connected with others virtually.
“Our biweekly COVE Calls were a huge success, and really helped our community stay connected,” Baker said of the organization’s virtual meet-up. “Some of our COVE Call topics included legal clinics, poetry, and sexuality. Being able to get together online to discuss topics that had nothing to do with COVID was extremely uplifting.”
Baker said COVE plans to continue some virtual events permanently.
“Many people enjoy the ease of access and ability to watch recordings later,” she said. “We are excited to bring a hybrid model into the post-vaccine world.”
COVE’s programs for older Vermonters include theater group Savvy Seniors, “Medicare Minute”, tea group socials, and more. Hoy said COVE’s more than 150 Vermont Senior Medicare Patrol (SMP) programs reach more than 5000 older Vermonters and their loved ones each year, providing education and tips on avoiding Medicare scams and identity theft.
“COVE looks forward to bringing information on protection against losing money to scams, fraud, and financial exploitation to all older Vermonters as more people become vaccinated and community facilities begin opening for public programming,” said Marichel Vaught, program director for COVE.
According to the Vermont Attorney General’s Office, 249 Vermonters lost $1.5 million to consumer scams in 2020, and an average of $9 billion per year is lost nationally to Medicare fraud, abuse, and errors, Vaught said. COVE offers a variety of presentations that teach consumers and Medicare beneficiaries how to stay vigilant against fraudulent schemes targeting older Vermonters.
“We can’t stop these scams from happening, but we can stop people from losing their hard-earned money to them,” Vaught said. “The scammers are coming at us from all directions these days too—by phone, email, websites, snail mail. Not only do we have to watch out for ourselves but for our loved ones, too.”
COVE’s in-person presentations and events will be available upon request at libraries, senior centers, residential sites, churches, and many other locations where groups convene.
For more information about COVE programs or to discuss scheduling an upcoming event, visit www.vermontelders.org/education or contact Marichel Vaught at marichel@vermontelders.org or Anita Hoy at anita@vermontelders.org
Mara Brooks is the communications director for COVE.
