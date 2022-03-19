Sales pitch or fraud? We all know the saying “Let the buyer beware.” But while it’s always wise to conduct due diligence before signing on the dotted line or handing over our hard-earned cash, today’s scammers are committed to blurring the lines between clever marketing and outright fraud.
For example, take Medicare Part C and Part D. Unlike Original Medicare, Part C and Part D are marketed and sold by private insurance companies. The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) set strict marketing guidelines for companies who sell Medicare Part C and Part D insurance to protect beneficiaries from manipulative and deceptive enrollment tactics. Unfortunately, some companies continue to deceive Medicare beneficiaries into purchasing a plan that might not be right for them.
For example, if a representative from a private company contacts you and attempts to “educate” you about Medicare, they are violating a rule that companies may not disguise a sales pitch as education.
Do not hesitate to report possible Medicare marketing violations and/or enrollment fraud, errors or abuse if you experience any of the following:
— You receive an unsolicited phone call from a company you have no prior relationship with.
— A company represents itself as coming from or sent by Medicare, Social Security, or Medicaid.
— You receive information such as leaflets, flyers, door hangers, etc., on your car or at your residence from a company you did not have an appointment with.
— An agent initiates a discussion about other insurance products, such as life insurance annuities, during a visit or meeting about a Part C or Part D Medicare product.
— An agent returns uninvited to your residence after missing an appointment with them earlier.
— You signed up for a plan after being told by a company that certain prescriptions or services were covered, but after reviewing your EOB, you found they were not covered by the plan, and you received a bill instead.
Don’t take chances with your health care. And remember, never give out your Medicare number to anyone you do not know and trust.
To report suspected Medicare fraud, errors or abuse, contact Community of Vermont Elders (COVE) at COVE@vermontelders.org or call (802) 229-4731.
