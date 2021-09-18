It’s unthinkable to imagine that at a time when your loved one needs care and compassion the most, they might become the victim of a heartless scam. But research shows people who are in hospice care in the final months of their lives are often the victims of Medicare fraud.
In the case of hospice Medicare fraud, the scammers are not telemarketers or email phishers, but unscrupulous hospice nurses and doctors. In fact, Medicare fraud committed by hospices cost the government billions of dollars each year.
In some cases of fraud, a care facility might bill for more hours of visits than the patient actually received. So while the patient’s billing statement might reflect an appropriate level of care, in reality, they could be suffering from neglect. In other cases, a higher level of care might be billed for more than the patient was given. Sometimes, Medicare is billed for services the patient never received at all.
Last month, New Orleans hospice facility owner Shiva Akulu was charged with 23 counts of health care fraud. According to the indictment, Akula submitted false claims to Medicare and other health care benefit programs to unlawfully enrich himself. He faces up to 10 years in prison for his alleged crimes. A few months earlier, in May, two medical directors and a nurse from Novus Health Services were found guilty of health care fraud after billing Medicare for false hospice services and destroying documents to hide their crimes. The defendants are now facing decades in prison.
But such cases are far from unusual. In 2017, the Department of Justice opened 967 criminal and 948 civil health care fraud investigations. In 2020, more than 345 defendants were charged with committing health care fraud schemes resulting in more than $6 billion in losses to federal health care programs.
Aside from the cost to the government, hospice care fraud can have real consequences for your loved one. Care facilities that bill for inpatient care when the patient is an outpatient could result in delays in your loved one receiving inpatient care when they need it. Also, some corrupt hospices have been found to hire less qualified health care staff and nurses, limit doctor visits, or even limit the oxygen or pain medication a patient receives.
Hospice care fraud is often successful because grieving family members or sick patients are not in a position to address the issue in time. For that reason, it is important to be aware and to protect your loved one in the following ways:
— Visit your loved one often and be observant during your visits. Does your loved one seem well cared for? Are they comfortable and clean? Is their pain being adequately managed? Pay attention to the details and note anything that seems amiss.
— Review billing to Medicare for your loved one’s care. Don’t be afraid to ask questions and ask for additional information if the billing statement does not look right to you. If possible and appropriate, check with your loved one to see if they actually received the visits and services Medicare was billed for.
— Investigate the hospice facility online. If the hospice has a reputation for overbilling or not properly caring for patients, chances are someone has posted about it on the internet. Likewise, search for reviews of the hospice doctors and other medical staff posted by patients or family members.
If you suspect your loved one is the victim of hospice Medicare fraud, immediately contact Senior Medicare Patrol Director Michelle Kessler during working hours Monday–Friday at (802) 229-4731. For more information on Medicare and other fraud and scams, visit The Community of Vermont Elders (COVE) website at vermontelders.org online.
